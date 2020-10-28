Sysco Announces 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Launches New Animal Welfare Policy for Suppliers and Establishes Sourcing Commitments for Beef, Paper, Soy and Coffee

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it has published its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, documenting the company's progress toward its 2025 CSR goals and demonstrating its "Leadership In Extraordinary Times."



Sysco’s industry-leading CSR strategy sets a clear path for the future and demonstrates the company’s enduring commitment to caring for people, sourcing products responsibly and protecting the planet.

“I am so proud of how Sysco associates have supported our communities – and each other – while also making significant progress toward our CSR goals. They have risen to the challenges that the pandemic has presented and shown the power of Sysco people working together,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president of corporate affairs. “I am truly excited about the opportunities we have before us to become an even more responsible and sustainable organization – one that continues to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.”

The 2020 CSR Report details the progress made in the last year against Sysco’s 2025 goals along with plans for the future. Fiscal year 2020 highlights include:

People

Donated 30 million meals globally, and helped more than 900 community organizations, to address hunger and food insecurity during COVID-19.

Launched a global mental health and well-being campaign, encouraging associates to take a pledge to support mental health and sharing “10 Ways” to promote mental health.

Launched a global “Real Talk” initiative to promote safe, open and ongoing dialogue about racial and social injustice.



Products

Established responsible sourcing commitments in the company’s U.S. and Canadian markets for four key commodities, including beef, paper, soy and coffee.

Launched a new Animal Welfare Policy for Suppliers to contribute to the improvement of animal welfare practices across the industry.

Sourced 99% of the company’s top 15 wild-caught Portico Brand seafood species from fisheries that are Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) -certified, in MSC assessment, or in a comprehensive fishery improvement project (as of Dec. 31, 2019).



Planet

Launched work to assess the company’s carbon footprint with the intention of revising its energy goals to align with science and be global in scope.

Improved energy efficiency by 16.6% since 2014 in U.S. and Canada operations and in FY20 identified nearly 290 emissions-reduction improvements at 19 facilities.

Installed two new solar arrays for a total of 10,880 MWh generated at eight sites.



The company also allocated the net proceeds of its FY20 inaugural Sustainability Bond issuance to projects in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation and waste reduction projects, among others.

Complementing efforts in North America, Sysco’s operations in Europe and Latin America also made substantial contributions to support local communities and protect the environment. For example, Sweden’s Menigo Foodservice team phased out the use of black plastic from its own meat production in FY20. Mayca associates prepared 50,000 meal kits for the Costa Rican National Emergency Committee. In addition, Brakes partnered with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and another U.K. foodservice provider to deliver over 5 million food boxes to citizens identified as clinically extremely vulnerable. This program was described as the largest effort to feed the U.K.’s most vulnerable population since the Second World War.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

