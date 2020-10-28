Infinidat Joins Forces with VMware to Tackle IoT Security Threats

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced it has joined forces with VMware to deliver a comprehensive software-defined data center solution that tackles current and evolving IoT Edge security threats.



All industries are undergoing major digital transformation, leveraging technology to improve customer experiences, operational efficiency, enhance business agility, and create competitive advantage. IoT solutions play an essential part in meeting these objectives, as they enable digital transformation processes by extending software control of physical assets to optimize performance and enhance flexibility. A recent report, Worldwide Global DataSphere IoT Device and Data Forecast, 2019–2023 from International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices. Yet, data also shows that large companies, typically with 10,000-25,000 network devices in their IT estate, are using devices that are aging and prone to failure. Concerningly, the latest Unit 42 IoT Threat Report, identifies that nearly three quarters of enterprise security professionals feel that their current security controls are inadequate for unmanaged and IoT devices, leaving organizations vulnerable to new IoT-targeted threats.

“Connected edge and IoT networks pose a significant security risk to a business as they expand the susceptibility of the enterprise IT network. In response to this risk, Infinidat and VMware offer a validated framework from which current and future enterprise customers can build consistent, innovative security infrastructures in a software defined data center (SDDC) environment,” said Ken Steinhardt, Field CTO at Infinidat.

The framework addresses and provides a solution to three key challenges:

Protecting against IoT and edge security threats

Improving network management via a scalable back-end security monitoring platform, designed to analyze data from current and evolving CPE

Ensuring compliance and operational efficiencies, which are both auditable and scalable as well as cost-efficient



“Reducing risk across the IoT threat landscape is the top priority on every CIO’s technology agenda,” continued Ken Steinhardt, Field CTO at Infinidat. “It’s a compelling start to any conversation, when we say we can increase security event detection in parallel to reducing risk from data breaches, fraud or IP thefts. This collaboration is a significant step forward in addressing that vulnerability and shortfall.”

Whilst cyber-attacks on IoT devices increased by 300% in 2019 according to F-Secure, IT and security teams have the added pressure of being able to demonstrate compliance. However, in today’s environment very few teams, with large device networks, have the ability to effectively and efficiently meet this need. Reducing the complexity and cost of storage infrastructures can also lead to improved audit capabilities and reporting, which goes a long way to meeting compliance demands in the short and long term.

The VMware Validated Design (VVD) framework is complemented by Infinidat’s multi-petabyte scale data storage capabilities, which enable previously unattainable scale, performance, cost-efficiency and volume of data retained to be achieved while improving data visibility, control and risk mitigation.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat's software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date.

