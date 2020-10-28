Locast expands free local TV streaming service into Indianapolis

Nonprofit brings viewers their local TV channels for election coverage, COVID-19 updates, professional football – for free – over internet

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, is now delivering more than 40 local TV channels via the internet – for free – to those living in the Indianapolis TV market. Locast provides a public service by giving access to important local news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage, sports, and entertainment programming to internet-connected devices.



“For the first time, more than 3 million residents in Indianapolis and surrounding cities will be able to watch their local TV stations on their phones, tablets, laptops or streaming media devices,” said Locast Founder and Chairman David Goodfriend. “When dealing with health, safety, or participation in our democracy through voting, Locast performs a critical public service by increasing access to local broadcast TV channels.”

Goodfriend added, “Through Locast, Hoosiers can stay on top of local emergency information or enjoy watching professional football – on the go, over the Internet. We are working diligently to make local broadcast more accessible, especially for those who cannot get local TV channels from an off-air antenna or cannot afford a pay-TV subscription.”

With Locast, viewers using internet-connected devices can watch, for free, their locally produced broadcast TV in high definition via the Locast app or at www.locast.org. Locast also offers multi-language support by giving Spanish-language access.

Locast delivers 42 TV channels in the Indianapolis designated market area (DMA), including WRTV6 ABC, WTHR13 NBC, WTTV4 CBS, FOX59, WISH, WFYI PBS, PBS Kids, MOVIES!, Telemundo, TruCrime Network, Bounce, Antenna TV, The CW, CourtTV, GRIT, NewsNet, Daystar, and more.

Locast is accessible to viewers in the Indianapolis DMA, which includes nearby cities such as Bloomington, Kokomo and Muncie and covers 32 counties. Complete local TV guides are available at www.locast.org.

Locast now delivers local TV channels via the internet into 24 U.S. TV markets and serves approximately 148 million viewers or approximately 45% of the U.S. population. Locast has more than 1.7 million users.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to rebroadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. The federal statute (17 U.S.C. 111(a)(5)) states that a nonprofit organization may retransmit a local broadcast signal and collect a fee to cover the cost of operations. Locast asks viewers to donate as little as $5 per month to help cover operating costs. The donation is voluntary and not required.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org, app stores, TiVo, streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU, and on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers or select DIRECTV receivers.

For more information, visit www.locast.org . Follow Locast on Facebook and Twitter @LocastOrg.

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the FCC’s Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org .

