Capital Bank, N.A. Names Bob Kottler and Casey Berman to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland-based Capital Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert M. Kottler and Casey Berman to its Board of Directors.



“Bob Kottler is an exceptional complement to our Board as he brings a wealth of experience in the retail and small business sectors to the Bank, especially in the technology space,” says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. “In fact, Bob is a natural fit for us, he has deep experience as an operating executive scaling all aspects of a business. His technology and fintech expertise will prove to be a big asset.”

Bob Kottler is Executive Vice President of Whiteclay, a leading provider of banking software and solutions company, after a 37-year banking career. In this role, he is responsible for regional bank relationships and partnership opportunities.

Prior to Whiteclay, Kottler was Executive Vice President and Director of Retail, Small Business and Mortgage for Iberia Bank. He was responsible for the retail segment, including digital sales and service, direct bank and call centers, retail operations, product management, payments including debit and credit cards, branch support, small business and mortgages.

Previous roles include Executive Vice President for Small Business Banking for Capital One Bank, and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Support Officer at Hibernia Corporation.

Casey Berman is the Founding Partner and Managing Director of Camber Creek. He founded Camber Creek in 2011 to bring technology to the real estate industry. Casey leads the due diligence process for potential investments, makes investment decisions and participates in the management of portfolio companies. Prior to Camber Creek, Casey was President of Operations for one of Washington DC’s largest privately held real estate development and management companies.

“We’re very excited about the addition of Casey Berman as a Board member. He brings a wealth of experience as a venture capitalist focused on real estate and the fintech space. His ability to identify emerging technologies and potential partnerships will serve us well as we continue executing on our technology led strategy.”

About Capital Bank, N.A.

Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc., and is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2020. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia/ Baltimore metro area. Specializing in adapting traditional and current digitally based banking products to solve its customers’ most pressing needs and providing personalized services; Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

