Angolan President addresses youth issues

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 28 - Concerns related to housing for young people, technical and professional training, employment and their insertion in the education system were presented, last Tuesday in Luanda, to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.,

For this purpose, the Angolan Head of State received in audience the leader of the National Youth Council (CNJ), Isaías Calunga.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Isaías Calunga affirmed that the statesman was receptive to continue to support the youth.

He informed that he delivered a memorandum to the President of the Republic containing the CNJ's lines of action, which also included access to land plots for agriculture, self-construction, as well as bank credits for the creation of small and medium-sized companies.

The youth leader expressed his intention to continue working with young people, intensifying dialogue actions at the most varied levels.

Political situation in Guinea Bissau

On that same day, in another audience, President João Lourenço discussed with the leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, Domingos Simões Pereira, the current political situation in Guinea Bissau.

"The political situation in Guinea Bissau requires monitoring, above all, of the main partners and friends of which Angola is a part," said the Guinean politician, in statements to the press.

He highlighted the Head of State's readiness to listen, understand and monitor the situation in Guinea Bissau, which Domingos Simões Pereira considered “complex”.

In this context, the leader of the PAIGC expressed his displeasure at the fact that the current government in his country disrespects the constitution.

“What is happening in Guinea Bissau is the use of absolute power, calling into question individual and collective freedoms and the separation of powers. This is the existing framework for which the PAIGC will continue to fight and demand, under the terms of the law, the respect for the constitutional order”, he stressed.