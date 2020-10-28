Global Optical Fiber Preform Market Will Reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the report, global optical fiber preform market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2026 by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.06% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Optical Fiber Preform Market By Process (OVD, VAD, PCVD, MCVD), By Product (Multi-Mode, Single- Mode) and By End User (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, Railways): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global optical fiber preform market is projected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2026 by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.06% during the forecast period.

Fiber optics, or optical fibers, refers to flexible transparent fiber cables which are used as a medium of transmission of information in accordance to the principle of total internal reflection of light. The preforms are pieces of glass used to draw an optical fiber. The preforms are the first stage in the manufacturing of the optical fibers. Fiber optics is majorly used for laser delivery systems as well as light transmission and illumination.

Browse through 33 Tables & 66 Figures spread over 225+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Optical Fiber Preform Market: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis Report, and Forecast, 2020–2026”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/optical-fiber-preform-market

The rising demand for high bandwidth communication and rapid up-gradation and installation of fiber-rich network infrastructure are the major drivers for optical fibers and hence the preform market. Additionally, the demand for fiber optic cables has been rising owing to the tremendous rise in data traffic is anticipated to further catalyze the demand for optical fiber. The fiber optic preform market is evolving continuously with intensive research and development into the fiber optic technology which has enhanced the performance and suitability for applications in the oil and gas, medical, utilities, and defense industries. It is notable that the global market is highly saturated with a few multinational players well positioned in the market. Owing to the market environment, many companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions for business expansion and gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

The OVD segment is expected to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the multi-mode segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Multi-mode uses a much wider core compared to the single-mode and customarily uses a longer wavelength of light. Telecom is expected to be the largest segment and is projected to witness excellent growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global market and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The major revenue-generating markets in the Asia Pacific region are China, India, and Japan.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/optical-fiber-preform-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Major Market Players:

Major players operating in the global Optical fiber preform market mentioned in this report include Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., HENGTONG GROUP CO., LTD. and Corning Incorporated among others.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Optical Fiber Preform industry. The Optical Fiber Preform market size report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Optical Fiber Preform sector. Key strategic developments in the Optical Fiber Preform market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Optical Fiber Preform market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Browse the full “Optical Fiber Preform Market By Process (OVD, VAD, PCVD, MCVD), By Product (Multi-Mode, Single- Mode) and By End User (Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, Railways): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/optical-fiber-preform-market

This report segments the global Optical fiber preform market as follow:

Global Optical Fiber Preform Market: By Process Segmentation Analysis

OVD

VAD

PCVD

MCVD

Global Optical Fiber Preform Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Multi-Mode

Single- Mode

Global Optical Fiber Preform Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

Railways

Global Optical fiber preform Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Video Conferencing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-conferencing-market

High Brightness LED Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-high-brightness-led-market-by-application-automotive-1193

Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electronic-equipment-repair-service-market-by-product-834

DC Distribution Networks Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/dc-distribution-networks-market-by-application-dc-data-814

Lithium Ion Battery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-market-by-type-lithium-795

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Explore Our Technology Blogs: Techicy | Tricks Trend



Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com