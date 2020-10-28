Vacation Express Returns with Non-Stop Flights to Cancun on Sunwing Airlines

Seasonal service from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to resume in 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is happy to announce the return of seasonal, non-stop flights on Sunwing Airlines from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) to Cancun International Airport (CUN) for select, peak winter dates in early 2021. These exclusive flights are limited and scheduled to depart on February 13, March 27 and April 3, 2021 for seven-night programs to give Buffalonians reprieve from the cold.



“We are excited that Vacation Express will continue to provide these options for travelers next year,” said Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director. “And while air travel has changed over the past few months, you can count on the Buffalo Airport and our partners like Vacation Express to put safety and cleanliness at the forefront of your travel experience.”

Flights to Cancun will be operated by Sunwing Airlines on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft which seats 180 passengers. The value-packed flights will enable travelers to sit back and relax while enjoying in-flight entertainment with a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and light snack. Each traveler will be permitted one free carry-on bag and the opportunity to purchase add-ons like the Preferred Plus option starting at $45 each way, which includes seating in the front rows of coach, two free alcoholic beverages, a complimentary snack box and a free checked bag weighing up to 50 pounds.

Travelers can purchase airfare starting at $449* to Cancun round-trip, but most travelers book 7-night packages with air and an all-inclusive resort stay starting at $1199* with kids under 12 staying free at some resortsT. Packages to this destination can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through your local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus and Volaris. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: TRestrictions apply. Call for details. *Flight only price based on lowest season travel. Package price reflects hotels that feature all-inclusive plans. Prices are per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised prices available for bookings made electronically or through your travel agent; small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2020 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Some hotels in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas of Mexico charge an environment fee of approximately $1.21 per room, per night. Fees are subject to change without notice and are payable at the hotel. Book by 11/4/20. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida Seller of Travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

