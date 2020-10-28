HqO Empowers Landlords to Accelerate Tenant Experience Initiatives with Announcement of HqOS Headquarters

Award-Winning Technology Provides End-to-End Workplace Solutions to Bridge the Divide Between Digital and Physical Office Experiences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the industry’s fastest-growing tenant experience technology and professional services company, has officially announced its latest product: HqOS Headquarters. This desktop-based command center enables HqO customers to rapidly deploy and configure data-driven tenant engagement strategies across their portfolio — with absolutely no coding required. Alongside this announcement comes other enhancements to HqOS , HqO’s tenant experience operating system for commercial office buildings. These new features allow landlords to elevate tenant programming by bridging the divide between physical and digital office experiences, while also reducing the challenges associated with siloed systems and disparate data. Due to the pandemic’s disruption to the commercial real estate market, the pressure on property owners remains immense — not only to facilitate a safe return to the office for tenants, but also to create an appealing destination that provides real value to their building occupants now and in the future.



“Since we launched HqOS in May, we’ve digitally implemented our Tenant Experience Platform across 81 new properties,” said Chase Garbarino, co-founder and CEO of HqO. “We’ve also integrated 110 developers and 70 vendors within our Marketplace — many of which provide services and tools that are vital to modern safety and health regulations and are shaping the future of work. Today’s announcement represents a major step forward and further creates a massive competitive advantage for our customers who are looking for end-to-end solutions.”

HqOS Headquarters allows landlords and property teams to easily take advantage of all the functionality HqOS has to offer, while helping them address three major challenges for commercial real estate professionals: attracting and retaining tenants, managing fragmented technology systems, and differentiating assets with data. In tandem with the release of HqOS Headquarters, HqO expanded on their goal to provide customers with the flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence required to operate a modern commercial real estate portfolio. Several notable updates to the existing components of HqOS give customers the ability to:



Deliver more robust digital programming — Through the HqOS Tenant Web , property owners can meet tenants where they are and empower them with another channel to access key functionality and programming. Tenant Web replicates all of the functionality available in the Tenant Experience Platform , and converts it into an user-friendly web experience accessible to tenants via desktop and mobile versions.





— Through the , property owners can meet tenants where they are and empower them with another channel to access key functionality and programming. Tenant Web replicates all of the functionality available in the , and converts it into an user-friendly web experience accessible to tenants via desktop and mobile versions. Accelerate the growth of fully-integrated HqOS partners — The HqOS Partner Portal makes integrations with HqOS easier and faster for partners, while also increasing the number of available pre-vetted technologies for building owners. The feature gives Marketplace partners the ability to set up new apps in HqOS and easily install their technology into customer buildings or portfolios within HqOS upon request. Partners will have self-service tools to ensure their functionality, user models, and data models match up with HqOS standards — further increasing the flexibility and customization of the HqOS platform and delivering a streamlined, end-to-end solution for HqO’s customers.





— The HqOS makes integrations with HqOS easier and faster for partners, while also increasing the number of available pre-vetted technologies for building owners. The feature gives partners the ability to set up new apps in HqOS and easily install their technology into customer buildings or portfolios within HqOS upon request. Partners will have self-service tools to ensure their functionality, user models, and data models match up with HqOS standards — further increasing the flexibility and customization of the HqOS platform and delivering a streamlined, end-to-end solution for HqO’s customers. Navigate a seamless Digital Grid user experience — The new Digital Grid user experience provides an improved analytics view that integrates all the key components of landlords’ building(s) and portfolio: buildings, amenities, and tenant behavior. By centralizing and structuring data within our CRE-specific data model, the Digital Grid helps owners and operators uncover insights, take action to differentiate their assets, and make intelligent decisions across their portfolio.



"HqO has been a key partner to reopening and reactivating our mixed-use campus environments,” said Ginny Miller, VP of Technology and Innovation at Jamestown . “We have worked with their partner ecosystem to enact solutions around safe commutes and mobility, workplace communication, touchless food ordering, and occupancy management. As we navigate new unknowns, HqO allows our teams to enact nimble and proactive strategies."

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .