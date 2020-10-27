Coronavirus - Liberia: Dr. Jallah Praises Partners, Liberians for Collective Fight Against COVID-19

Liberian Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has praised local and International partners as well as Liberians for being corporative and supportive in the fight against the fatal Coronavirus since its outbreak early this year. “The Cordial Corporation and support from both our local and international partners as well as our citizens have heightened collective front in the combat against the virus,” Dr. Jallah praised.

The Minister asserted during a turnover ceremony of a huge medicine consignment donated by Partners in Health (PIH) to the Ministry Health on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Ministry in Oldest Congo Town. The approximately US$5000.00 worth of medical supplies includes Tubes, Microcentrifuge, pipette tips, filters, pre-sterilized screw cap tubes, among others. These items will be taken to the Central Medicines Store (CMS) for onward distribution to various Government’s health facilities across the Country.

Acknowledging the numerous contributions made by PIH in three of the Country’s fifteen counties to buttress government’s efforts in providing accessible and quality health delivery for all, which is also enshrined in PIH’s manifestos, Dr. Jallah said: “On behalf of the President, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah and the entire Incident Management System (IMS), we want to extend our profound gratitude to Partners In Health (PIM) for its assiduous and unremitting partnership with the Republic of Liberia, especially the works they are doing in Maryland, Grand Gedeh and Montserrado Counties, respectively. we are happy that you have identified with us once more, and we hope that you continue this collaboration and corporation so that we can make Liberia’s health system better.”

If the country is to be declared free of Coronavirus pandemic, the Health Minister believes it needs more consolidated efforts from the public, despite the uncomfortable conditions associated with the health protocols instituted by the Government. These are all startling measures that are associated with this pandemic which the public should continue to abide by for their safety and the safety of others. Let’s keep following all of the preventive measures being instituted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Liberian government, the Ministry’s statement quoted Dr. Jallah.

The Minister used the occasion to also thank the PIH for the donation and emphasized the importance for others to follow suit; to enhance government efforts to provide accessibly and quality health delivery for the Liberian populace, which is a primary goal of the Ministry.

Earlier, Partners In Health Director of Policy and Partnership Ashley Damewood, while handing over the donation to the Ministry, extolled Dr. Jallah for her shrewd leadership role-play during these difficult times logged in the history of the Country. “Minister Jallah, on behalf of Partners In Health’s leadership team, I want to appreciate you for your tireless contribution to serving the people of Liberia. We are so grateful for the continued partnership, and I am proud to present this on behalf of my team. Thank you again for your strong leadership in these difficult times,” she added.

Ashley Damewood said: “We are striving to establish a model campaign for Universal Health coverage—which means we should be able to reach every patient, every case, and contact. And the key to our strategy is helping the Ministry diagnose testing, and we have brought some critical supplies that are needed at the national Reference Lab. It is also our way of contributing and participating in the IMS structure. We worked with our global teams to mobilize these resources, and I hope that this will enhance cordial testing to prevent transmission of Covid-19 in Liberia.”

The PIH’s donation is aimed at supporting the Incident Management System’s pillars in most testing strategy which will enhance diagnostic and general contact tracing across the country.