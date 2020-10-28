ALM Intelligence Names FTI Consulting a Pacesetter in Financial Crisis Management

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm has been named a pacesetter in financial crisis management in ALM Intelligence’s Pacesetter Research: Financial Crisis Management 2020 report.



The ALM Pacesetter Research methodology evaluates market leaders against five core criteria: business model, value proposition, service delivery, client enablement and brand eminence. Of the 26 market leaders in consulting, multiservice providers, law firms, financial advisory and strategic communications evaluated in the report, FTI Consulting was one of three identified as a pacesetter.

According to ALM Intelligence, pacesetters rise above the field by providing services that fit within the larger context of a client’s needs. They recognize that financial crisis management is not simply a reactive exercise but is one component of an overall risk management program.

The Financial Crisis Management 2020 report noted that FTI Consulting has created “a multidisciplinary, integrated offering addressing client financial performance bringing together accountants, finance professionals, economists, industry veterans, risk specialists and technology experts organized for global delivery,” along with “one of the most comprehensive strategic communications teams” that can advise clients on internal and external stakeholder communications during times of crisis.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “At FTI Consulting, we seek to be the firm clients call upon when their most important issues are at stake and enterprise value is at risk. It is therefore very gratifying to have an organization such as ALM Intelligence recognize us as a pacesetter.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

