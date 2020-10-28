Aurora Mobile has Entered into a Strategic Cooperation with WiFi Master

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation with WiFi Master, the world's largest peer-to-peer free WiFi sharing platform, to enhance and optimize user experience for all their applications.



WiFi Master, formerly WiFi Master Key, was launched in 2012. The company is committed to building a comprehensive solution for WiFi access through sharing, investment, self-building, cooperation and public welfare projects that help global users connect to various internet scenarios such as sharing knowledge, entertainment, and consumption to achieve "Connection Creates Beauty". According to data from APP Annie, WiFi Master was among the top 10 most popular APPs in the world in terms of monthly active users in 2018 and 2019.

Aurora Mobile has been active in the field of servicing mobile APP developers in China for almost a decade. With its "APP developer-centric" strategy, Aurora Mobile has continuously focused on helping mobile APP developers meet their operational and growth demands and user experience optimization, through on-going improvements and iterations of products and technologies. Aurora Mobile recently launched "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, which integrates innovative and more effective forms of advertising such as popular in-app advertising, short-form video streaming and interactive advertising. This combination greatly improves user experience and user stickiness as it provides more interactive advertising with more interesting content tailored to users’ needs, which encourages proactive interaction rather than forced views of ads.

Through this cooperation, Aurora Mobile’s JG Alliance services will further enhance WiFi Master’s user experience, and in-turn WiFi Master will help building a solid foundation for Aurora Mobile to scale up its mass pool of traffic resources within JG Alliance.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to improve APP user stickiness, optimize user experience, to unlock value of APP traffic, expand cooperation and embrace innovative development of the business for all APP developers.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

