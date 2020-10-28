PolyPid to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time United States: +1 877 870 9135 Israel: +972 1809 213-985 International: +44 (0) 2071 928338 Conference ID: 4557195 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u49mfor4

About PolyPid

PolyPid is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology. PolyPid’s product candidates are designed to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with drugs to deliver them directly to precise sites in the body at predetermined release rates and over durations ranging from several days to several months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate, D-PLEX 100 , is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of SSIs in different type of surgeries, including abdominal and open-heart surgery. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

For additional company information, visit www.polypid.com.

Forward-looking Statements

