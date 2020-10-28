Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,434 in the last 365 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Solid Third Quarter Earnings of $14.5 Million or $0.64 Per Diluted Share

SYBT Results Reflect Positive Trend in Loan Deferrals

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported stable results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the third quarter was $14.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with net income of $17.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. Operating results were lower compared to the record results posted in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased loan loss provisioning and reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q20
 		  2Q20
 		  3Q19
Net interest income $ 33,695     $ 33,528     $ 32,106  
Provision for credit losses   4,418       5,550       400  
Non-interest income   13,043       12,622       13,209  
Non-interest expenses   26,196       24,884       23,898  
Income before income tax expense   16,124       15,716       21,017  
Income tax expense   1,591       2,348       3,783  
Net income $ 14,533     $ 13,368     $ 17,234  
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.64     $ 0.59     $ 0.76  
Net interest margin   3.26 %     3.27 %     3.87 %
Efficiency ratio   55.96 %     53.87 %     52.67 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   9.52 %     9.39 %     10.83 %
Annualized return on average equity   13.57 %     12.90 %     17.41 %
Annualized return on average assets   1.34 %     1.25 %     1.95 %
       

“Given the ongoing impacts of a global pandemic, we remain focused on supporting our customers, communities and employees while prudently managing risk. We delivered solid earnings in the third quarter, led by improved net interest income, record mortgage banking income and controlled non-interest expenses,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, credit quality metrics remain stable, and loan deferrals improved dramatically. ”

“Our active participation in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has helped service the needs of our customers and our local communities. As a community bank, our expertise, agility and ultimate success in executing this relief effort allowed us to assist over 3,300 customers and originate $657 million in loans while adding new relationships with strong future growth opportunities. We have started processing applications for PPP loan forgiveness for customers. The Bank has nearly $15 million in net unrecognized fees related to the PPP that would be recognized in income immediately once the loan is paid off or forgiven by the SBA. We expect the timing of such forgiveness will add volatility to fourth quarter 2020 and early 2021 operating results for us and all participating financial institutions.

“Uncertainty and volatility have been the common themes so far for 2020, as the magnitude of the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are still largely unknown. Despite sound traditional credit metrics, under the CECL methodology, we recorded a significant provision for credit losses during the third quarter based on the predicted impact of the pandemic upon current unemployment forecasts and changing macro-economic conditions, as well as qualitative factor adjustments. We feel that we are well positioned as we navigate through the pandemic, having built up significant loan loss reserves, excluding PPP loans, of 1.78%(2) at September 30, 2020.”

Additional key factors impacting the third quarter of 2020 results included:

  • Deposit balances remained at record levels, as consumers/businesses continued to build cash reserves.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) compressed 61 basis points to 3.26% compared to the third quarter a year ago. NIM was significantly impacted by loan yield contraction driven by the PPP, the 225-basis point drop in the Federal Funds Target Rate from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020 and excess balance sheet liquidity. However, NIM remained consistent on a linked quarter basis.
  • The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio continued to contract during the third quarter of 2020; however, the pace slowed significantly compared to the second quarter, as borrowers paid down their operating lines of credit. The overall decline in line utilization led to the recording of $550,000 in additional non-interest expense related to credit exposures for unfunded off-balance sheet commitments. The Bank had a total liability of $6 million accrued at September 30, 2020 related to such exposures.
  • COVID-19 related loan deferrals declined significantly to 4% of total loans at the end of the third quarter of 2020 from 18% of total loans three months earlier. As of October 27th, loan deferrals represented 3% of total loans.
  • Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 5%, over the third quarter of 2019, driven by PPP loans and related fees and a significant decline in cost of funds.
  • Non-interest income decreased $166,000 over the third quarter of 2019. Record mortgage banking results, higher debit/credit card income and treasury management fees were offset by lower deposit service charges, which were significantly impacted by the pandemic and changes in customer behavior.
  • Non-interest expenses reflected moderate increases in compensation, technology and communication, FDIC insurance and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Hillebrand added, “We continue to execute our growth trajectory through our expanded branch network. In July we opened our Evendale branch, bringing our total Cincinnati MSA branches to six, and earlier this month we opened our Valley Station branch, bringing total Louisville MSA branches to 33. These two distinct areas and expansion within our existing MSAs provide us great market potential for expanding our deposit base and increasing top line revenue growth.

“During the quarter we were recognized nationally for our customer service and for our performance metrics. We were named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Banks 2021 list as the best small bank in Kentucky. In choosing the best small bank state winners, 55 separate factors were assessed, covering a wide variety of fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile. Additionally, in September we were named once again to the prestigious Piper Sandler Bank and Thrift Sm-All Stars: Class of 2020 list, being one of only 35 institutions to receive this honor. In making their selections, Piper Sandler focused on growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. The receipt of these two awards is an honor and a testament to the dedication and commitment of our employees who continue to work diligently to support those in the communities we serve.

“Against the backdrop of the pandemic and disruptions in our geographic locations, we are working to enact and strengthen programs and policies to prepare for whatever the future may bring. We have also continued our conservative stance towards credit, preparing our balance sheet for the potential impacts of the pandemic while mitigating risk. With solid asset quality backed by strong reserves, robust technologies, resourceful employees, loyal customers and strong community partners, we are well-positioned to meet the challenges ahead.”

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2020 Compared with Third Quarter 2019 

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased $1.6 million, or 5%, to $33.7 million driven primarily by PPP loans and related fees and a significant decline in cost of funds.

  • Total interest income declined $1.9 million, or 5%, to $36.1 million, as an increase in average earning assets was more than offset by interest rate contraction.
  • Interest expense decreased $3.5 million, or 59%, to $2.4 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $3.2 million, or 60%, as the interest bearing cost of deposits declined to 0.33% in the third quarter of 2020 from 0.99% in the third quarter a year ago. The decline in interest bearing deposit costs more than offset the significant increase in average balances, as the Bank has benefited from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates.
  • NIM decreased 61 basis points to 3.26% from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2019. The NIM contraction was primarily driven by lower interest rates, as the Federal Reserve dropped short-term rates 225 basis points from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020, coupled with higher levels of excess balance sheet liquidity. The Company has maintained significantly higher levels of balance sheet liquidity driven in part by the funding of PPP loans which were funded from deposit growth. The PPP loans had a 12-basis point negative impact to NIM, while excess liquidity had a similar impact.

Loan loss provisioning for the third quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the downward adjustment of the future unemployment forecast offset by qualitative factors in the allowance for credit loss model based on the current economic conditions related to the pandemic.

Non-interest income decreased $166,000, or 1%, to $13.0 million.

  • Deposit service charges decreased $358,000, or 26%, primarily related to the decline in non-sufficient funds fees collected and an overall shift in pandemic related customer behavior.
  • Debit/credit card income increased $116,000, or 6%, as interchange income, which lagged in April due to the pandemic and rebounded significantly and continued to increase through the end of the third quarter.
  • Treasury management fees increased by $104,000, or 8%, bolstered by record treasury management product sales partially offset by lower transaction volume resulting from the pandemic.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased $1.2 million, or 149%, to a record level of $2.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Sustained low mortgage rates continued to entice mortgage refinancing, resulting in a record number of loans closed and sold during the quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $2.3 million, or 10%, to $26.2 million.

  • Compensation expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $970,000, or 8%, primarily due to annual merit increases, increased incentive compensation and a slight increase in full time equivalent employees.
  • Technology and communication expense for the third quarter of 2020 increased $424,000, or 23%, compared with the prior year quarter, consistent with expanding customer facing software/system functionality and the migration to a hosted core environment. Also, treasury management customer expansion has led to elevated hardware related expense.
  • Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business, decreased $209,000 in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to less travel and active prospective customer entertainment due to the pandemic.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2020 Compared with December 31, 2019

Total loans increased $627 million, or 22%, to $3.5 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans contracted $15 million, with $101 million of growth in the commercial real estate portfolio completely offset by a $107 million decline in the C&I portfolio – primarily operating lines of credit.

The Company has made short-term loan modifications involving primarily full-payment deferrals in response to requests from borrowers who experienced business or personal cash flow interruptions related to the pandemic. Through the close of the third quarter, there were approximately $120 million in full payment deferral balances, with the largest concentration in the commercial real estate segment. Pursuant to the CARES Act, these loan deferrals are not included in non-performing loan statistics.

Full payment loan deferral balances have fluctuated as follows:

(in millions)   Total Deferrals % of Total Loans*
October 27, 2020   $ 82 3 %
September 30, 2020     120 4 %
July 31, 2020     280 10 %
June 30, 2020     502 18 %
April 30, 2020     413 14 %
       
* - Excluding PPP loans      

The Company’s management team continues to analyze the evolving economic conditions in its markets while closely monitoring credit metrics, particularly related to the following segments comprising deferrals in the Bank’s portfolio:

(in millions)   September 30, 2020   October 27, 2020
Lodging/hotel   $ 30   $ 30
Residential real estate secured     18     9
Real estate/land development     12     11
Retail center     12     1
Parking lot/parking garage/storage   11     9
Tradeshows/events     10     9
Other     27     13
         
Total Deferrals   $ 120   $ 82
         

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, remained sound. Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $13.5 million, or 0.39% of total loans outstanding versus $12.1 million, or 0.42% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded charge-offs totaling $1.6 million related to loans that were acquired in the prior year acquisition and fully allocated for through purchase accounting adjustments at the time of acquisition. While these are reflected as charge-offs, there was no impact to the provision for credit losses nor to the income statement for the third quarter of 2020.

Total deposits increased $621 million, or 20%, from December 31, 2019, to September 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $370 million of the increase. The mix of deposits has also improved with higher costing time deposits declining $35 million during 2020. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at September 30, 2020. Federal programs such as the PPP, stimulus checks and increased weekly unemployment benefits have boosted deposit balances.

At September 30, 2020, the Company remained “well capitalized” – the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions with increases in all capital ratios. Total equity to assets was 9.82% and the tangible common equity ratio was 9.52%(1) at September 30, 2020, compared to 10.91% and 10.55%(1), respectively, at December 31, 2019, with the decline attributable to the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption, the prior year acquisition and the impact of loan growth – especially PPP. The Company expects to continue to build capital levels given the current environment.

In September 2020, the Board of Directors continued the dividend rate of $0.27 per common share initially set in November 2019. Given the current economic uncertainty, the Company is committed to maintaining its current dividend level and will continue to evaluate the related impact on capital levels quarterly.

Based on recent economic developments and the increased importance of capital preservation, no shares were repurchased in 2020. Approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2020 Compared with Second Quarter 2020

Net interest income increased $167,000 over the prior quarter to $33.7 million, led by the continued decline in cost of funds – primarily time deposits.

Loan provisioning in 2020 has been significantly impacted by the economic crisis and its impact upon the national unemployment forecast within the CECL model and changes in loan mix.

Non-interest income increased $421,000 to $13.0 million.

  • A significant increase in mortgage banking income, debit/credit card income and higher treasury management fees more than offset a modest reduction in Wealth Management and Trust service fees.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million, or 5%, to $26.2 million.

  • Compensation expense increased $1.5 million to $13.3 million compared with the second quarter of 2020, due to increased incentive compensation and the deferred salary costs associated with the volume of PPP loan originations in the second quarter.
  • Technology and communication expense increased $318,000 due to the third quarter migration to a hosted core environment and elevated treasury management expenses.
  • Credit loss expense of $550,000 for off-balance sheet credit exposures was recorded during the third quarter of 2020 due to qualitative loss factor adjustments within the CECL model and a rise in unused commitments. On a linked quarter basis, this expense category improved by $925,000.

Financial Condition September 30, 2020, Compared with June 30, 2020

Total loans increased $8 million during the quarter to $3.5 billion at quarter end. Excluding the PPP portfolio, total loans contracted $4 million. The commercial real estate portfolio increased $33 million during the quarter, which was offset by contraction in the C&I category. Total line of credit usage declined to 37% as of September 30, 2020, from 39% at June 30, 2020. C&I line usage declined to 26% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 29% at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $27 million on a linked quarter basis. The economic slow-down and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has resulted in the customer base maintaining generally higher deposit balances.

Stockholders’ equity increased $8 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the prior quarter, with net income of $14.5 million and the positive change in equity related to the Bank’s investment portfolio offset by dividends declared.

Asset quality remained at strong levels. The allowance for credit losses was 1.45% of total loans, and the allowance for credit losses, excluding PPP loans, was 1.78%(2) of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

Recent Events

On October 21, 2020, the Company announced the election of James A. (Ja) Hillebrand as Chairman of the Board for Stock Yards Bancorp, effective January 1, 2021. Hillebrand will succeed David P. Heintzman, who was named Non-Executive Chairman on October 1, 2018. These changes complete the succession plan for Heintzman, who had been the Chairman and CEO of Stock Yards through October 1, 2018 and became the Non-Executive Chairman of the board when Hillebrand was promoted from President to CEO. Hillebrand will now serve as Chairman and CEO of the company and Heintzman will continue to serve on the board of the Company.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $4.4 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Companys common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol SYBT.

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Companys management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiary operates; competition for the Companys customers from other providers of financial services; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Companys customers; the effects of the FRBs benchmark interest rate cuts on liquidity and margins; the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus or any other pandemic on the ability of borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, the level of the Companys non-performing assets, the demand for the Companys loans or its other products and services, other aspects of the Companys business and operations, and financial markets and economic growth, and other risks detailed in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. See Risk Factors outlined in the Companys Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.          

Contact:    T. Clay Stinnett
  Executive Vice President, 
  Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
  (502) 625-0890


Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                        
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release                        
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)                        
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
        September 30,   September 30,    
Income Statement Data       2020   2019   2020   2019    
                         
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)       $ 33,768   $ 32,167   $ 99,834   $ 92,763    
Interest income:                        
Loans       $ 33,844   $ 35,058   $ 101,692   $ 100,075    
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks       54   566   673   2,129    
Mortgage loans held for sale       173   41   359   121    
Securities       2,073   2,344   6,808   7,735    
Total interest income       36,144   38,009   109,532   110,060    
Interest expense:                        
Deposits       2,107   5,316   8,676   16,034    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and                        
other short-term borrowings       9   78   64   255    
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and other long-term debt       333   509   1,123   1,180    
Total interest expense       2,449   5,903   9,863   17,469    
Net interest income       33,695   32,106   99,669   92,591    
Provision for credit losses       4,418   400   15,518   1,000    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses       29,277   31,706   84,151   91,591    
Non-interest income:                        
Wealth management and trust services       5,657   5,738   17,601   16,839    
Deposit service charges       998   1,356   3,081   3,793    
Debit and credit card income       2,218   2,102   6,261   6,014    
Treasury management fees       1,368   1,264   3,901   3,623    
Mortgage banking income       1,979   794   4,447   2,004    
Net investment product sales commissions and fees       431   400   1,288   1,120    
Bank owned life insurance       172   487   527   849    
Other       220   1,068   1,095   2,199    
Total non-interest income       13,043   13,209   38,201   36,441    
Non-interest expenses:                        
Compensation       13,300   12,330   37,296   36,846    
Employee benefits       2,853   2,819   8,891   8,182    
Net occupancy and equipment       2,235   2,189   6,205   6,005    
Technology and communication       2,265   1,841   6,225   5,462    
Debit and credit card processing       649   662   1,908   1,880    
Marketing and business development       523   732   1,548   2,260    
Postage, printing and supplies       472   402   1,355   1,218    
Legal and professional       544   524   1,795   2,581    
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships       52   137   141   241    
Capital and deposit based taxes       1,076   993   3,331   2,864    
Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures       550   -   2,400   -    
Other       1,677   1,269   3,935   4,423    
Total non-interest expenses       26,196   23,898   75,030   71,962    
Income before income tax expense       16,124   21,017   47,322   56,070    
Income tax expense       1,591   3,783   6,189   6,652    
Net income       $ 14,533   $ 17,234   $ 41,133   $ 49,418    
                         
Net income per share - Basic       $ 0.64   $ 0.76   $ 1.82   $ 2.18    
Net income per share - Diluted       0.64   0.76   1.81   2.16    
Cash dividend declared per share       0.27   0.26   0.81   0.77    
                         
Weighted average shares - Basic       22,582   22,550   22,553   22,633    
Weighted average shares - Diluted       22,802   22,810   22,759   22,901    
                         
            September 30,    
Balance Sheet Data               2020   2019    
                         
Loans               $ 3,472,481   $ 2,856,664    
Allowance for credit losses               50,501   26,877    
Total assets               4,365,129   3,533,926    
Non-interest bearing deposits               1,180,001   795,793    
Interest bearing deposits               2,574,517   2,150,520    
FHLB advances               56,536   81,985    
Stockholders' equity               428,598   396,111    
Total shares outstanding               22,692   22,597    
Book value per share (1)               $ 18.89   $ 17.53    
Tangible common equity per share (1)               18.25   16.87    
Market value per share               34.04   36.69    
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                        
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release                        
                         
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended    
        September 30,   September 30,    
Average Balance Sheet Data       2020   2019   2020   2019    
                         
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks       $ 194,100   $ 98,569   $ 216,014   $ 119,210    
Mortgage loans held for sale       28,520   3,887   17,202   3,144    
Securities available for sale       442,089   396,686   433,744   423,082    
FHLB stock       11,284   11,317   11,284   10,704    
Loans       3,444,407   2,791,389   3,245,011   2,660,328    
Total earning assets       4,120,400   3,301,848   3,923,255   3,216,468    
Total assets       4,325,500   3,502,267   4,118,441   3,404,080    
Interest bearing deposits       2,521,838   2,127,769   2,446,585   2,096,745    
Total deposits       3,707,845   2,912,631   3,514,554   2,841,850    
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and                        
other short-term borrowings       49,709   48,376   47,803   49,690    
FHLB advances and other long-term borrowings       59,487   83,386   65,751   68,075    
Total interest bearing liabilities       2,631,034   2,259,531   2,560,139   2,215,153    
Total stockholders' equity       426,049   392,840   415,595   381,743    
                         
Performance Ratios                        
Annualized return on average assets       1.34%   1.95%   1.33%   1.94%    
Annualized return on average equity       13.57%   17.41%   13.22%   17.31%    
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent       3.26%   3.87%   3.40%   3.86%    
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent       27.86%   29.11%   27.67%   28.20%    
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)       55.96%   52.67%   54.36%   55.70%    
                         
Capital Ratios                        
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)               9.82%   11.21%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)               9.52%   10.83%    
Average stockholders' equity to average assets               10.09%   11.21%    
Total risk-based capital               13.79%   12.53%    
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital               12.61%   11.69%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital               12.61%   11.69%    
Leverage               9.70%   10.90%    
                         
Loan Segmentation                        
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied               $ 828,328   $ 737,464    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied               492,825   458,526    
Commercial and industrial               731,850   853,901    
Commercial and industrial - PPP               642,056   -    
Residential real estate - owner occupied               211,984   221,411    
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied               143,149   127,934    
Construction and land development               257,875   278,910    
Home equity lines of credit               97,150   105,935    
Consumer               44,161   43,568    
Leases               13,981   19,934    
Credit cards - commercial               9,122   9,081    
Total loans and leases               $ 3,472,481   $ 2,856,664    
                         
Asset Quality Data                        
Non-accrual loans               $ 12,358   $ 2,722    
Troubled debt restructurings               18   35    
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing               1,152   487    
Total non-performing loans               13,528   3,244    
Other real estate owned               612   563    
Total non-performing assets               $ 14,140   $ 3,807    
Non-performing loans to total loans               0.39%   0.11%    
Non-performing assets to total assets               0.32%   0.11%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans               1.45%   0.94%    
Allowance for credit losses to average loans               1.56%   1.01%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans               373%   829%    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries       $ (1,625)   $ 61   $ (1,664)   $ 343    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)       -0.05%   0.00%   -0.05%   0.01%    
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                        
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release                        
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Income Statement Data   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)   $ 33,768   $ 33,573   $ 32,494   $ 32,808   $ 32,167    
Net interest income   $ 33,695   $ 33,528   $ 32,446   $ 32,756   $ 32,106    
Provision for credit losses   4,418   5,550   5,550   -   400    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   29,277   27,978   26,896   32,756   31,706    
Non-interest income:                        
Wealth management and trust services   5,657   5,726   6,218   5,804   5,738    
Deposit service charges   998   800   1,283   1,399   1,356    
Debit and credit card income   2,218   2,063   1,980   2,109   2,102    
Treasury management fees   1,368   1,249   1,284   1,369   1,264    
Mortgage banking income   1,979   1,622   846   930   794    
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   431   391   466   378   400    
Bank owned life insurance   172   176   179   182   487    
Other   220   595   280   816   1,068    
Total non-interest income   13,043   12,622   12,536   12,987   13,209    
Non-interest expenses:                        
Compensation   13,300   11,763   12,233   13,473   12,330    
Employee benefits   2,853   2,871   3,167   2,510   2,819    
Net occupancy and equipment   2,235   2,089   1,881   2,374   2,189    
Technology and communication   2,265   1,947   2,013   1,636   1,841    
Debit and credit card processing   649   603   656   613   662    
Marketing and business development   523   465   560   1,367   732    
Postage, printing and supplies   472   442   441   434   402    
Legal and professional   544   628   623   433   524    
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   52   53   36   837   137    
Capital and deposit based taxes   1,076   1,225   1,030   1,006   993    
Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures   550   1,475   375   -   -    
Other   1,677   1,323   935   1,470   1,269    
Total non-interest expenses   26,196   24,884   23,950   26,153   23,898    
Income before income tax expense   16,124   15,716   15,482   19,590   21,017    
Income tax expense   1,591   2,348   2,250   2,941   3,783    
Net income   $ 14,533   $ 13,368   $ 13,232   $ 16,649   $ 17,234    
                         
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.64   $ 0.59   $ 0.59   $ 0.74   $ 0.76    
Net income per share - Diluted   0.64   0.59   0.58   0.73   0.76    
Cash dividend declared per share   0.27   0.27   0.27   0.27   0.26    
                         
Weighted average shares - Basic   22,582   22,560   22,516   22,493   22,550    
Weighted average shares - Diluted   22,802   22,739   22,736   22,760   22,810    
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Balance Sheet Data   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,517   $ 46,362   $ 47,662   $ 46,863   $ 68,107    
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   241,486   178,032   206,849   202,861   68,107    
Mortgage loans held for sale   23,611   17,364   8,141   8,748   6,329    
Securities available for sale   429,184   485,249   445,813   470,738   375,601    
FHLB stock   11,284   11,284   11,284   11,284   11,284    
Loans   3,472,481   3,464,077   2,937,366   2,845,016   2,856,664    
Allowance for credit losses   50,501   47,708   42,143   26,791   26,877    
Total assets   4,365,129   4,334,533   3,784,586   3,724,197   3,533,926    
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,180,001   1,205,253   858,883   810,475   795,793    
Interest bearing deposits   2,574,517   2,521,903   2,339,995   2,323,463   2,150,520    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   40,430   42,722   32,366   31,985   33,172    
Federal funds purchased   9,179   8,401   9,747   10,887   9,957    
FHLB advances   56,536   61,432   69,191   79,953   81,985    
Stockholders' equity   428,598   420,231   409,702   406,297   396,111    
Total shares outstanding   22,692   22,667   22,665   22,604   22,597    
Book value per share (1)   $ 18.89   $ 18.54   $ 18.08   $ 17.97   $ 17.53    
Tangible common equity per share (1)   18.25   17.89   17.43   17.32   16.87    
Market value per share   34.04   40.20   28.93   41.06   36.69    
                         
Capital Ratios                        
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)   9.82%   9.69%   10.83%   10.91%   11.21%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   9.52%   9.39%   10.48%   10.55%   10.83%    
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   9.85%   9.66%   10.88%   10.81%   11.22%    
Total risk-based capital   13.79%   13.50%   12.75%   12.85%   12.53%    
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   12.61%   12.39%   11.81%   12.02%   11.69%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital   12.61%   12.39%   11.81%   12.02%   11.69%    
Leverage   9.70%   9.50%   10.78%   10.60%   10.90%    
                         
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                        
Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release                        
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
Average Balance Sheet Data   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 194,100   $ 285,617   $ 168,563   $ 187,865   $ 98,569    
Mortgage loans held for sale   28,520   18,010   4,953   5,889   3,887    
Securities available for sale   442,089   412,368   449,610   476,360   396,686    
Loans   3,444,407   3,396,767   2,891,668   2,828,142   2,791,389    
Total earning assets   4,120,400   4,124,046   3,526,078   3,509,573   3,301,848    
Total assets   4,325,500   4,317,430   3,710,119   3,709,250   3,502,267    
Interest bearing deposits   2,521,838   2,500,315   2,316,774   2,284,195   2,127,769    
Total deposits   3,707,845   3,713,451   3,120,242   3,108,640   2,912,631    
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and                        
other short-term borrowings   49,709   49,940   43,739   49,881   48,376    
FHLB advances   59,487   63,896   73,939   80,457   83,386    
Total interest bearing liabilities   2,631,034   2,614,151   2,434,452   2,414,533   2,259,531    
Total stockholders' equity   426,049   416,920   403,702   400,870   392,840    
                         
Performance Ratios                        
Annualized return on average assets   1.34%   1.25%   1.43%   1.78%   1.95%    
Annualized return on average equity   13.57%   12.90%   13.18%   16.48%   17.41%    
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.26%   3.27%   3.71%   3.71%   3.87%    
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.86%   27.32%   27.84%   28.36%   29.11%    
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)   55.96%   53.87%   53.19%   57.11%   52.67%    
                         
Loans Segmentation                        
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 828,328   $ 815,464   $ 799,284   $ 746,283   $ 737,464    
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   492,825   472,457   476,534   474,329   458,526    
Commercial and industrial   731,850   764,480   883,868   838,800   853,901    
Commercial and industrial - PPP   642,056   630,082   -   -   -    
Residential real estate - owner occupied   211,984   215,891   219,221   217,606   221,411    
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   143,149   139,121   134,734   134,995   127,934    
Construction and land development   257,875   255,447   246,040   255,816   278,910    
Home equity lines of credit   97,150   103,672   107,121   103,854   105,935    
Consumer   44,161   43,758   44,939   47,467   43,568    
Leases   13,981   14,843   15,476   16,003   19,934    
Credit cards - commercial   9,122   8,862   10,149   9,863   9,081    
Total loans and leases   $ 3,472,481   $ 3,464,077   $ 2,937,366   $ 2,845,016   $ 2,856,664    
                         
Asset Quality Data                        
Non-accrual loans   $ 12,358   $ 14,262   $ 4,235   $ 11,494   $ 2,722    
Troubled debt restructurings   18   45   52   34   35    
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   1,152   48   1,762   535   487    
Total non-performing loans   13,528   14,355   6,049   12,063   3,244    
Other real estate owned   612   493   493   493   563    
Total non-performing assets   $ 14,140   $ 14,848   $ 6,542   $ 12,556   $ 3,807    
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.39%   0.41%   0.21%   0.42%   0.11%    
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.32%   0.34%   0.17%   0.34%   0.11%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.45%   1.38%   1.43%   0.94%   0.94%    
Allowance for credit losses to average loans   1.47%   1.40%   1.46%   0.95%   0.96%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   373%   332%   697%   222%   829%    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (1,625)   $ 15   $ (54)   $ (86)   $ 61    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)   -0.05%   0.00%   0.00%   0.00%   0.00%    
                         
Other Information                        
Total assets under management (in millions)   $ 3,414   $ 3,204   $ 2,961   $ 3,320   $ 3,116    
Full-time equivalent employees   626   620   618   615   622    
                         
(1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:    
     
    Quarterly Comparison    
(In thousands, except per share data)   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 428,598   $ 420,231   $ 409,702   $ 406,297   $ 396,111    
  Less: Goodwill   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,593)    
  Less: Core deposit intangible   (2,042)   (2,122)   (2,203)   (2,285)   (2,373)    
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 414,043   $ 405,596   $ 394,986   $ 391,499   $ 381,145    
                         
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 4,365,129   $ 4,334,533   $ 3,784,586   $ 3,724,197   $ 3,533,926    
  Less: Goodwill   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,513)   (12,593)    
  Less: Core deposit intangible   (2,042)   (2,122)   (2,203)   (2,285)   (2,373)    
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 4,350,574   $ 4,319,898   $ 3,769,870   $ 3,709,399   $ 3,518,960    
                         
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   9.82%   9.69%   10.83%   10.91%   11.21%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   9.52%   9.39%   10.48%   10.55%   10.83%    
                         
Total shares outstanding (e)   22,692   22,667   22,665   22,604   22,597    
                         
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 18.89   $ 18.54   $ 18.08   $ 17.97   $ 17.53    
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   18.25   17.89   17.43   17.32   16.87    
                         
(2) - Allowance to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes this non-GAAP ratio is important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses.    
     
    Quarterly Comparison    
(Dollars in thousands)   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Total Loans - GAAP (b)   $ 3,472,481   $ 3,464,077   $ 2,937,366   $ 2,845,016   $ 2,856,664    
Less: PPP loans   (642,056)   (630,082)   -   -   -    
Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (c)   2,830,425   $ 2,833,995   $ 2,937,366   $ 2,845,016   $ 2,856,664    
                         
Allowance for credit losses (a)   $ 50,501   $ 47,708   $ 42,143   $ 26,791   $ 26,877    
                         
Allowance for credit losses to total loans - GAAP (a/b)   1.45%   1.38%   1.43%   0.94%   0.94%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans - Non-GAAP (a/c)   1.78%   1.68%   1.43%   0.94%   0.94%    
                         
(3) - Interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.    
                         
(4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio normally presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio. Bancorp believes this ratio is important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships.    
                         
    Quarterly Comparison    
(Dollars in thousands)   9/30/20   6/30/20   3/31/20   12/31/19   9/30/19    
                         
Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a)   $ 26,196   $ 24,884   $ 23,950   $ 26,153   $ 23,898    
Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   (52)   (53)   (36)   (837)   (137)    
Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 26,144   $ 24,831   $ 23,914   $ 25,316   $ 23,761    
                         
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 33,768   $ 33,573   $ 32,494   $ 32,808   $ 32,167    
Total non-interest income   13,043   12,622   12,536   12,987   13,209    
Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities   -   -   -   -   -    
Total revenue - GAAP (b)   $ 46,811   $ 46,195   $ 45,030   $ 45,795   $ 45,376    
                         
Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b)   55.96%   53.87%   53.19%   57.11%   52.67%    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b)   55.85%   53.75%   53.11%   55.28%   52.36%    
                         
(5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.                    
                         

You just read:

Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Solid Third Quarter Earnings of $14.5 Million or $0.64 Per Diluted Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.