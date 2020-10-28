Calibre Mining Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday November 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details as follows:

When:



Dial-in:



Conference ID:



Webcast: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)



Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)



5724588



The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre’s website, www.calibremining.com under Investors and Events and Media (link here).



Replay:



Conference ID: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)



5724588

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website (link here).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a “Hub-and-Spoke” operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Russell Ball”



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

Vice President, Corporate Development & IR

Calibre Mining Corp.

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com