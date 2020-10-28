Empire Communities Celebrates Big Wins at the Atlanta OBIE Awards

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, is thrilled to have been recognized with 10 awards for homebuilding excellence at the 40th annual OBIE Awards. Presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, Empire was a recipient of nine Gold Awards and one Silver Award for marketing their new build communities across the Metro-Atlanta area.

The builder won for Best Builder/Developer Website, Marketing Director of the Year, Best Community Logo for Empire 4Forty4, and Best Single-Family Detached, $600,000 to $699,000 for the Camden Model at Empire Halcyon, as well as Best On-Site Signage, Best Community Website, Best Email Marketing, Best Social Media and Best Marketing Campaign for their Intown Atlanta launch campaign. Empire also won Silver in the Best Model Home/Sales Center category for Empire Halcyon.

“We are incredibly proud to take home Gold in multiple marketing categories in our inaugural year at the OBIE Awards,” says Caroline Simmel, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Empire Communities. “With the launch of our brand-new website and Intown campaign, our team continues to push industry boundaries with innovative campaigns that connect with homebuyers. These wins show how Empire has entered the Atlanta market in a big way.”

Since expanding its U.S. presence to include Georgia in 2019, Empire now builds in 10 Metro-Atlanta communities, including intown and suburban sites. In 2020 Empire launched five intown communities, with more to come in 2021, and will soon open two new model homes. They offer a varied selection of home designs with thoughtful exterior and interior finishes in some of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 25 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 20,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto and southwestern Ontario, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

