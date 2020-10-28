Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FCA N.V. Q3 2020 Results

FCA reports record Group and North America results, with third quarter Adjusted EBIT of €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion and margins of 8.8% and 13.8%, respectively. Net profit of €1.2 billion and Adjusted net profit of €1.5 billion, with Industrial free cash flows of €6.7 billion.

FCA N.V. Q3 2020 Results

