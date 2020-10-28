Generac Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

All-time record results driven by unprecedented residential product demand; 2020 outlook further increased due to continued strength from key mega-trends

/EIN News/ -- WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on its outlook for the full year 2020.

Third Q uarter 20 20 Highlights

Net sales increased approximately 17% to $701 million during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to $601 million in the prior-year third quarter. Core sales growth, which excludes both the impact of acquisitions and foreign currency, increased approximately 16%. Residential product sales increased 37% to $459 million as compared to $335 million last year. Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) product sales decreased 18% to $176 million as compared to $215 million in the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company during the third quarter was $115 million, or $1.82 per share, as compared to $76 million, or $1.18 per share, for the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $133 million, or $2.08 per share, as compared to $90 million, or $1.43 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $179 million, or 25.5% of net sales, as compared to $126 million, or 21.0% of net sales, in the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $155 million as compared to $111 million in the prior year. Free cash flow, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was $148 million as compared to $101 million for 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes and resulting net income.

The Company is increasing its full-year 2020 sales growth guidance to now be approximately 10 to 12% of year-over-year growth, which is an increase from the baseline growth guidance of 5 to 8% previously expected. Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 22.5 to 23.0%, which is an increase from the 21.5 to 22.0% previously expected.

On July 1 st , 2020, the Company closed on the acquisition of Energy Systems, its industrial distributor located in Northern California.

, 2020, the Company acquired the assets of Mean Green Products, LLC. Headquartered in Ross, Ohio, Mean Green is a leading manufacturer of an innovative commercial line of battery powered turf care products. On October 7th, we closed on the acquisition of Enbala Power Networks Inc. (“Enbala”). Based in Denver, Colorado, Enbala is one of the leading providers of distributed energy optimization and control software needed to ensure the operational stability of the world’s power grids.

“Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA far exceeded all-time records led by dramatic growth in sales of home standby and portable generators,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Power outage activity was much higher during the quarter driven by more extreme and severe weather. When combined with the “Home as a Sanctuary” trend that we began seeing at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for home standby generators reached unprecedented levels during the quarter. Shipments of our PWRcell energy storage systems recovered during the third quarter and increased significantly from lower levels in the second quarter, which were impacted by a slowdown in solar installations due to the pandemic. As expected, our C&I products were also negatively impacted, however, we realized some meaningful benefits from our recent cost-reduction efforts that were initiated in the second quarter.”

Jagdfeld continued, “We announced several strategic acquisitions in recent months that enable us to enter exciting new markets. In July, we closed on the acquisition of our industrial distributor in Northern California, Energy Systems, to enhance our ability to serve this very large, rapidly growing power generation market. In September, we entered the battery-powered commercial mower market with Mean Green Products, which will help accelerate the electrification of our chore products. In October, we entered the emerging market for “grid services” through the acquisition of Enbala Power Networks, which plays into another secular trend involving the evolution of the traditional electric utility model and further advances our capabilities as an energy technology solutions company.”

Additional Third Q uarter 20 20 Consolidated Highlights

Gross profit margin improved 320 basis points to 39.4% compared to 36.2% in the prior-year third quarter. The increase was primarily driven by favorable sales mix from significantly higher shipments of residential products and a lower mix of C&I products.



Operating expenses increased $8.6 million, or 7.6%, as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by incremental spend related to clean energy products and higher incentive compensation. These increases were partially offset by lower advertising and promotional costs, along with a reduction in operating expenses for the International segment as a result of restructuring actions initiated in the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for income taxes for the current year quarter was $32.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 21.8%, as compared to $20.1 million, or a 21.1% effective tax rate, for the prior year. The increase in effective tax rate was primarily due to the prior year having more favorable discrete tax items compared to the current year quarter, which was partially offset by an overall more favorable mix of pretax income in the current year quarter.

Business Segment Results

Domestic Segment

Domestic segment sales increased 22.6% to $606.9 million as compared to $494.8 million in the prior year quarter. As a result of the heightened awareness of the need for backup power, shipments of home standby generators experienced very strong growth during the quarter. In addition, significant power outage activity also drove elevated shipments of portable generators and aftermarket service parts. Shipments of the recently launched PWRcell energy storage system also had a strong impact on growth following the expected recovery in the solar market during the third quarter. This residential products growth was partially offset by continued weakness in sales of C&I mobile products following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $171.4 million, or 28.2% of net sales, as compared to $120.8 million in the prior year, or 24.4% of net sales. This margin increase was driven by favorable sales mix and higher operating leverage from the significant revenue growth.

International Segment

International segment sales decreased 11.1% to $94.5 million as compared to $106.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decline was driven by continued broad-based weakness in global C&I product demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment, before deducting for noncontrolling interests, was $7.4 million, or 7.9% of net sales, as compared to $5.1 million, or 4.8% of net sales, in the prior year. Decreased operating leverage on the lower sales volumes was more than offset by lower operating expenses as a result of the restructuring activities initiated in the second quarter of 2020.

Updated 2020 Outlook



Given the higher power outage environment thus far in second half of 2020, along with increased production rates in the fourth quarter for home standby generators, the Company is raising its prior guidance for revenue growth for full-year 2020, and now expects an increase of approximately 10 to 12% compared to the prior year. This compares to the previous baseline guidance of 5 to 8% revenue growth.

As a result of the higher revenue expectations, net income margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is now expected to be approximately 13.0 to 13.5% for the full-year 2020, which is an increase from the prior expectation of between 12.0% to 12.5%. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 22.5 to 23.0%, which is an increase from the 21.5% to 22.0% previously expected.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer and manufacturer of a wide range of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Generac Holdings Inc. or its employees, may contain forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Generac's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," “optimistic” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Generac believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Generac's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including:

frequency and duration of power outages impacting demand for our products;

availability, cost and quality of raw materials and key components from our global supply chain and labor needed in producing our products;

the impact on our results of possible fluctuations in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodities, product mix and regulatory tariffs;

the possibility that the expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings of our acquisitions will not be realized, or will not be realized within the expected time period;

the risk that our acquisitions will not be integrated successfully;

difficulties we may encounter as our business expands globally or into new markets;

our dependence on our distribution network;

our ability to invest in, develop or adapt to changing technologies and manufacturing techniques;

loss of our key management and employees;

increase in product and other liability claims or recalls;

failures or security breaches of our networks or information technology systems;

changes in environmental, health and safety, or product compliance laws and regulations affecting our products or operations; and

the duration and scope of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain and may or will continue to adversely affect our operations, supply chain, distribution, and demand for certain of our products and services.



Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, Generac's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the above factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect future results is contained in Generac's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly in the Risk Factors section of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Generac in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Generac undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non- GAAP Financial Metrics

Core Sales

The Company references core sales to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Core sales excludes the impact of acquisitions and fluctuations in foreign currency translation. Management believes that core sales facilitates easier and more meaningful comparison of net sales performance with prior and future periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company and adjusted EBITDA margin is based on the definition of EBITDA contained in Generac's credit agreement dated as of May 31, 2013, as amended. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Generac provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.

Adjusted Net Income

To further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is defined as net income before noncontrolling interests and provision for income taxes adjusted for the following items: cash income tax expense, amortization of intangible assets, amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount related to the Company's debt, intangible impairment charges, certain transaction costs and other purchase accounting adjustments, losses on extinguishment of debt, business optimization expenses, certain other non-cash gains and losses, and adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

In addition, we reference free cash flow to further supplement Generac's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions, less expenditures for property and equipment, and is intended to be a measure of operational cash flow taking into account additional capital expenditure investment into the business.

The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the accompanying Reconciliation Schedules and our SEC filings for additional discussion of the basis for Generac's reporting of Non-GAAP financial measures, which includes why the Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and the additional purposes for which management uses the non-GAAP financial information.

Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 701,355 $ 601,135 $ 1,724,118 $ 1,613,404 Costs of goods sold 425,206 383,618 1,066,666 1,037,874 Gross profit 276,149 217,517 657,452 575,530 Operating expenses: Selling and service 60,901 59,356 178,566 158,954 Research and development 20,658 17,603 58,762 48,906 General and administrative 31,061 27,596 88,732 80,016 Amortization of intangibles 7,892 7,406 23,340 19,999 Total operating expenses 120,512 111,961 349,400 307,875 Income from operations 155,637 105,556 308,052 267,655 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (8,096 ) (10,704 ) (25,081 ) (31,428 ) Investment income 301 523 1,921 1,889 Other, net (557 ) (414 ) (2,687 ) (1,868 ) Total other expense, net (8,352 ) (10,595 ) (25,847 ) (31,407 ) Income before provision for income taxes 147,285 94,961 282,205 236,248 Provision for income taxes 32,050 20,064 59,967 53,876 Net income 115,235 74,897 222,238 182,372 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 265 (677 ) (3,337 ) (21 ) Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 114,970 $ 75,574 $ 225,575 $ 182,393 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per common share - basic: $ 1.86 $ 1.20 $ 3.59 $ 2.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic: 62,353,473 61,973,447 62,244,872 61,878,500 Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. per common share - diluted: $ 1.82 $ 1.18 $ 3.51 $ 2.92 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted: 63,761,380 62,770,592 63,546,132 62,519,205 Comprehensive income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. $ 123,887 $ 64,904 $ 187,548 $ 161,828





Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 513,944 $ 322,883 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 398,240 319,538 Inventories 532,952 522,024 Prepaid expenses and other assets 35,200 31,384 Total current assets 1,480,336 1,195,829 Property and equipment, net 321,360 316,976 Customer lists, net 47,702 55,552 Patents and technology, net 73,260 85,546 Other intangible assets, net 9,216 8,259 Tradenames, net 145,977 148,377 Goodwill 815,624 805,284 Deferred income taxes 3,596 2,933 Operating lease and other assets 77,004 46,913 Total assets $ 2,974,075 $ 2,665,669 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 44,800 $ 58,714 Accounts payable 272,745 261,977 Accrued wages and employee benefits 52,915 41,361 Other accrued liabilities 182,377 132,629 Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 3,421 2,383 Total current liabilities 556,258 497,064 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 841,341 837,767 Deferred income taxes 105,520 96,328 Operating lease and other long-term liabilities 177,515 140,432 Total liabilities 1,680,634 1,571,591 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 63,545 61,227 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 72,011,902 and 71,667,726 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 720 717 Additional paid-in capital 518,610 498,866 Treasury stock, at cost (331,513 ) (324,551 ) Excess purchase price over predecessor basis (202,116 ) (202,116 ) Retained earnings 1,306,530 1,084,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,039 ) (24,917 ) Stockholders’ equity attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. 1,230,192 1,032,382 Noncontrolling interests (296 ) 469 Total stockholders’ equity 1,229,896 1,032,851 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,974,075 $ 2,665,669





Generac Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 222,238 $ 182,372 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,747 22,842 Amortization of intangible assets 23,340 19,999 Amortization of original issue discount and deferred financing costs 1,940 3,597 Deferred income taxes 15,433 19,514 Share-based compensation expense 14,327 11,477 Other non-cash charges 6,414 557 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (85,474 ) (45,543 ) Inventories (14,604 ) 27,190 Other assets 2,543 1,488 Accounts payable 11,624 (83,174 ) Accrued wages and employee benefits 11,793 (7,517 ) Other accrued liabilities 38,211 (17,092 ) Excess tax benefits from equity awards (6,222 ) (1,908 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 268,310 133,802 Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 26 83 Proceeds from beneficial interests in securitization transactions 1,998 2,036 Expenditures for property and equipment (33,940 ) (45,447 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (22,815 ) (120,863 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,731 ) (164,191 ) Financing activities Proceeds from short-term borrowings 198,087 68,802 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 297 – Repayments of short-term borrowings (210,854 ) (45,437 ) Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (3,584 ) (3,110 ) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration (4,000 ) – Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interest of subsidiary – (285 ) Taxes paid related to equity awards (13,533 ) (5,749 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 11,991 7,957 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (21,596 ) 22,178 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (922 ) (233 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 191,061 (8,444 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 322,883 224,482 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 513,944 $ 216,038





Generac Holdings Inc. Segment Reporting and Product Class Information (U.S. Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reportable Segments 2020 2019 2020 2019 Domestic (1) $ 606,875 $ 494,810 $ 1,443,680 $ 1,272,840 International (1) 94,480 106,325 280,438 340,564 Total net sales $ 701,355 $ 601,135 $ 1,724,118 $ 1,613,404 Product Classes Residential products $ 458,877 $ 335,029 $ 1,057,848 $ 821,233 Commercial & industrial products 176,200 214,905 503,156 654,458 Other 66,278 51,201 163,114 137,713 Total net sales $ 701,355 $ 601,135 $ 1,724,118 $ 1,613,404 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Domestic (1) $ 171,359 $ 120,833 $ 374,065 $ 305,747 International (1) 7,419 5,120 13,877 19,220 Total adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 178,778 $ 125,953 $ 387,942 $ 324,967 (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, management determined that the Latin American export operations of the legacy Generac business (GPS LATAM) should have been included in the International reportable segment. Previously, GPS LATAM was reported in the Domestic segment, in amounts that were not material. To reflect this change, management has chosen to correct the net sales and adjusted EBITDA by segment as follows: For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, net sales of $3,353 and $10,509, and adjusted EBITDA of $384 and $976, respectively, were moved from the Domestic segment to the International segment. (2) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to Generac Holdings Inc. on the following reconciliation schedule.



