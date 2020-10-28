LoRa Alliance® Releases LoRaWAN® TS1-1.0.4 Specification; Simplifies Development, Deployment, and Interoperability

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ® , the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it published the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Link Layer (L2) Specification. This latest definition of the LoRaWAN Standard includes all required implementation elements to facilitate LoRaWAN deployments globally.



According to industry research firm IoT Analytics, LoRaWAN is the most adopted LPWAN technology to date, representing more than one third of all deployments globally. The market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 42% over the coming 5 years.

“One of the key goals of The LoRa Alliance has been the simplification of end-to-end deployment for the internet of things (IoT),” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Today, I am proud to announce we have achieved this goal with the release of the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 specification. Our focus as we developed this update to the specification was to ensure that it would provide every element needed for easy development, certification testing, and deployment. This complete package will further accelerate mass IoT and support our members and end-users as they roll out their LoRaWAN solutions worldwide.”

The new specifications package includes:

LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification;

LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Certification requirements document and Program;

LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Test Tool (LCTT) update for end-device pre-certification and regression tests;

LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 Reference Code for end-devices, which meets certification

LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 LoRaWAN Certification Protocol (TS009)



The new specifications package accelerates development with LoRaWAN by providing a pre-defined reference implementation, which can serve as an example or even a starting point to develop a product. Once the product is ready, the developer can then verify that it meets LoRaWAN certification requirements using the LCTT, before seeking formal certification.

The package was created against Regional Parameters RP2-1.0.1, which is part of the complete LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 package. Additionally, the update to the LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 L2 Specification includes mainly clarifications that further simplify the development, deployment and management of LoRaWAN networks, and ensure interoperability. Finally, new security features augment the protocol's inherent strong security features. Some of the key changes implemented include:

Normative and grammatical clarification

Renaming some of the terms and identifiers to clarify their use

Class A RX window opening requirements are clarified

Full reference made to the Regional Parameters [RP002] companion document

Improvements and clarification to the ADR behaviors and including new Backoff Examples

MAC Command handling and "persisted" MAC commands overview including priority of responses

Handling of frames greater than max frame length clarified

Clarify Class B and Class C modes of operation and priority of Class A downlinks over Class C downlinks

Security features/clarifications for counters and persisted parameters



The new LoRaWAN TS1-1.0.4 package is available for download from our website. To learn more about LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance, the benefits of membership, and to keep up with the latest developments, please follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About the LoRa Alliance:

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard is deployed by more than 140 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 160 countries, with continual expansion. More information: http://lora-alliance.org/

