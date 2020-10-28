Pharmacovigilance Market to Soar at 12.3% CAGR and Hit USD 12.25 Billion by 2027; Exponential Growth in COVID-19 Cases Worldwide to Brighten Market Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Pharmacovigilance Market Research Report Are Quanticate (U.S), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U. S), Cognizant (U.S), Parexel International Corporation (U.S), IQVIA (U.S), ICON plc (Ireland), Bioclinica (U.S), Accenture plc (Ireland), Covance Inc. (U.S) and other key market players.

The global Pharmacovigilance Market size is projected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. North America also has a large number of PV centers with modern software, which augurs well for the market in the region. In Europe, the market is expected perform impressively owing to the presence of strong regulatory bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA) to monitor Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). Key Prominent Players Covered in the Pharmacovigilance Market Research Report Are Quanticate (U.S), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U. S), Cognizant (U.S), Parexel International Corporation (U.S), IQVIA (U.S), ICON plc (Ireland), Bioclinica (U.S), Accenture plc (Ireland), Covance Inc. (U.S) and other key market players.

Initiation of awareness campaigns to disperse information among patients regarding safe medication practices will stimulate market growth, finds Fortune Business Insights™. Prior to its commercial release, a drug has to undergo multiple trial phases and in each phase, its efficacy and safety are rigorously tested. Enhanced access to information has made people more aware about the safety of medicines, especially those given over-the-counter (OTC). This awareness is further bolstered by the initiatives taken at the local, national, and international level.





Industry Developments:

September 2019: Bayer Zydus Pharma, the Indian division of the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, introduced its novel adverse event reporting mechanism, SafeTrack, in Mumbai, marking the importance of the International Patient Safety Day. The tool is designed for convenience and ease-of-use and will be available to the public.

Bayer Zydus Pharma, the Indian division of the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, introduced its novel adverse event reporting mechanism, SafeTrack, in Mumbai, marking the importance of the International Patient Safety Day. The tool is designed for convenience and ease-of-use and will be available to the public. January 2019: IQVIA, the US-based health information technology specialist, developed a scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) safety platform to meet the increasing drug safety and monitoring challenges encountered by life sciences entities such as pharmaceutical companies. The platform is engineered to allow access to multiple users and across multiple locations.





The report states that the market value was at USD 4.84 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Sweeping analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

In-depth study of each individual market segment;

Comprehensive evaluation of the market trends, drivers, and restraints; and

Detailed assessment of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Rapid Spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an acute global health crisis and various organizations ranging from governments and pharmaceutical companies to academic institutions are racing against time to develop an effective vaccine for the infection. As a consequence, there has been a sudden surge in clinical trials in recent months, which has brought glad tidings for the pharmacovigilance market growth.

For example, PGIMER Chandigarh began the clinical trial of Sepsivac, an immunomodulator, on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in April 2020. Similarly, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus was developed by the University of Oxford in a span of just 3 months and its first human trial began in the third week of April in the UK.

Efficient PV technologies are critical in assessing the adverse effects of vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the need for PV exponentially. Moreover, medical research in the present scenario is also directed towards developing effective therapies for coronavirus patients, which will further bolster the demand for pharmacovigilance services.





Robust Healthcare Research Facilities to Augment the Market in North America

Having generated revenue worth USD 1.94 billion in 2019, North America is anticipated to lead the pharmacovigilance market share during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the region’s dominance is the well-established healthcare research infrastructure in the region as well as supportive policy environment for advancements in medicine technologies.





Strategic Introduction of Advanced PV Tools to Intensify Competition

Development and launch of advanced PV software and service offerings by key market players is likely to play a key role in perpetuating the PV market growth in the forthcoming years. Besides this strategy, companies are also collaborating with each other and ramping up their R&D investment to expand their regional and global presence.





Global Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentations:

By Type

· Service

· Software

By Deployment

· In-house

· Outsource

By End User

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Geography

· North America (U.S. and Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

· Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





