CallTower Delivers Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center with Microsoft Teams Integration

A Native Microsoft Teams Contact Center Solution to Improve Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, UT, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications and collaboration solutions, announced today they are offering a Native Microsoft Teams Cloud Contact Center through their strategic partner, Five9. In July 2020, Five9 announced its selection as a Microsoft strategic contact center partner to integrate its Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform with Microsoft Teams.

Five9 and Microsoft Teams integration improves customer experience by taking the collaboration capabilities of the Teams platform and integrating it with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center solution. This gives contact center agents access to all the resources of their Teams' community, providing quicker resolutions to issues.

"We are thrilled to that our strategic partner, Five9 was one of the few selected by Microsoft to deliver a Native Teams Contact Center integration," says CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. "Enabling a native cloud contact center solution within our Microsoft Teams Direct Routing environment is a key to our customers."

Five9 recently named CallTower the "US Reseller of the Year – 2020" as part of the Five9 2020 Global Partner Awards.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space/market, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than three billion customer interactions annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, including Cisco® HCS, Webex Teams, Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

