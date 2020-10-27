We’re Ready for the Election

With less than a week to go, the only thing we can be sure of is that this Election Day will most likely look, feel, and be different than previous years. We are, after all, living through a pandemic, economic crisis, fight for racial justice, and an election season.

If you haven’t planned how you are going to cast your vote or already voted this election, there’s still time. You can find more information here about how to make your voting plan, and learn about the specific guidelines in your state. If you plan to vote by mail, consider dropping off your ballot in-person at a drop box or election office. If you plan to vote in-person, make sure to check the location of your polling place or early vote center. You can also learn about your rights at the polls here.

And just as we’ve been asking our supporters to make a plan to vote, we at the ACLU have been preparing for months and years for this Election Day: activating volunteers, motivating voters, and fighting for our rights across the country in courts, legislatures, and in the streets.

The ACLU national office and our state affiliates and chapters have been working around the clock to protect and expand your access to the ballot this election season. Through litigation and advocacy, we’ve fought and scored 26 victories in 20 states and Puerto Rico to safeguard the right to vote. Together, these states are home to more than 154 million Americans and wield 247 votes in the Electoral College.

But our work doesn’t stop there. Our state offices are working with a network of election protection lawyers and volunteers on the ground to make sure every eligible American can exercise their constitutional right to vote and each and every vote is counted. The ACLU is at the ready to act swiftly and use all of the tools and resources at our disposal to protect the vote. If you have questions about casting your ballot or difficulty voting, remember you have the right to vote and help is a phone call away at 1-866-OUR-VOTE. The ACLU doesn’t represent one party, person, or side. Our mission is to protect our democracy and realize its promise for all. This election, during a pandemic, is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our entire ACLU community. The ACLU was created in a time of deep crisis for our nation, and time and time again, we’ve been called on to defend freedom in the most difficult circumstances. For four years, people have counted on us to do everything we can to protect people’s rights and our democracy. We won’t back down. On behalf of every member of our ACLU staff, we will continue to defend our fundamental freedoms with all that it takes for as long as it takes. Even in the darkest periods in modern American history, the ACLU has never mourned the present.