New Study Reveals When Frequent Travelers Might Fly, Dine Out, and Take a Cruise
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study released by Frequent Business Traveler magazine’s parent Accura Media Group reveals that as much as half of all frequent travelers feel comfortable traveling domestically, although not nearly as many would fly to their destination.
The report – Assessing the Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Travel and Daily Activities: When 1,720 Frequent Travelers Will Fly, Shake Hands, Dine Out, and Take a Cruise – provides a deep understanding of the anticipated behavior and proclivities of the most active frequent travelers and is designed to give managers and executives involved in the travel industry a unique look into their thinking.
The study is based on a survey of several thousand frequent travelers and is intended for companies in the travel industry, corporate travel managers, and frequent travelers.
“Understanding the current thinking of frequent travelers is the one approach companies in the travel industry can undertake in order to be well prepared for their return,” said Jonathan Spira, Accura’s chief analyst. “The study found that there are some travel activities that this group will return to now or soon, and some to which they may never return.”
This new report examines multiple topics including
• How health and lifestyle issues have taken the lead in determining how people wish to travel
• Which key issues might the travel industry as a whole be failing to address
• What the correlation to our findings and age and gender is with respect to when frequent travelers will feel comfortable undertaking specific activities
• How are travel companies not meeting the minimum expectations of travelers during the pandemic
• How long the transition period and return to "normal" should take
• What health and lifestyle issues have a strong influence on travel decisions
• What messages do frequent travelers expect from travel companies concerning the pandemic beyond cleanliness and reasonable cancellation policies
The enterprise license includes a senior analyst briefing and “access to analyst’s” time to facilitate a deep dive into what the report covers and to provide further guidance for travel companies.
The report contains multiple charts with key data as well as assessments and industry insights that can help shape your organization’s strategy. It provides a look behind the curtain, not only reporting on what travelers plan to do but when they expect to do it and what they may base their decisions upon.
ABOUT BASEX
Basex is the research division of Accura Media Group, a leading source of content and data in the travel, automotive, and lifestyle sectors. The company delivers its information through a wide range of formats that stem from an objective, independent stance.
ABOUT FREQUENT BUSINESS TRAVELER MAGAZINE
Frequent Business Traveler is a leading travel and lifestyle publication for the business and luxury traveler. Our readers seek out the best in travel – top hotels, airline cabins, restaurants, and automobiles as well as cultural activities such as concerts and shows – and our writers, experts in these areas, deliver on this.
Jonathan Spira
The report – Assessing the Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Travel and Daily Activities: When 1,720 Frequent Travelers Will Fly, Shake Hands, Dine Out, and Take a Cruise – provides a deep understanding of the anticipated behavior and proclivities of the most active frequent travelers and is designed to give managers and executives involved in the travel industry a unique look into their thinking.
The study is based on a survey of several thousand frequent travelers and is intended for companies in the travel industry, corporate travel managers, and frequent travelers.
“Understanding the current thinking of frequent travelers is the one approach companies in the travel industry can undertake in order to be well prepared for their return,” said Jonathan Spira, Accura’s chief analyst. “The study found that there are some travel activities that this group will return to now or soon, and some to which they may never return.”
This new report examines multiple topics including
• How health and lifestyle issues have taken the lead in determining how people wish to travel
• Which key issues might the travel industry as a whole be failing to address
• What the correlation to our findings and age and gender is with respect to when frequent travelers will feel comfortable undertaking specific activities
• How are travel companies not meeting the minimum expectations of travelers during the pandemic
• How long the transition period and return to "normal" should take
• What health and lifestyle issues have a strong influence on travel decisions
• What messages do frequent travelers expect from travel companies concerning the pandemic beyond cleanliness and reasonable cancellation policies
The enterprise license includes a senior analyst briefing and “access to analyst’s” time to facilitate a deep dive into what the report covers and to provide further guidance for travel companies.
The report contains multiple charts with key data as well as assessments and industry insights that can help shape your organization’s strategy. It provides a look behind the curtain, not only reporting on what travelers plan to do but when they expect to do it and what they may base their decisions upon.
ABOUT BASEX
Basex is the research division of Accura Media Group, a leading source of content and data in the travel, automotive, and lifestyle sectors. The company delivers its information through a wide range of formats that stem from an objective, independent stance.
ABOUT FREQUENT BUSINESS TRAVELER MAGAZINE
Frequent Business Traveler is a leading travel and lifestyle publication for the business and luxury traveler. Our readers seek out the best in travel – top hotels, airline cabins, restaurants, and automobiles as well as cultural activities such as concerts and shows – and our writers, experts in these areas, deliver on this.
Jonathan Spira
Accura Media Group
+1 212-561-5588
jbsprn-ein2020@accuramediagroup.com