TORAY RAYTELA® Polymer Optical Fiber Cable Provides 1.8 Times Larger Lighted Area For Minimally Invasive Surgeries.
Raytela® POF has a unique polymer design structure which transmits light at a large, 79 degree angle through the core, providing up to 1.8 times more light.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toray, Industries Inc., Raytela® POF has a unique polymer design structure which transmits light at a large, 79o angle through the core, providing up to 1.8 times more light broadcasting at the distal end than conventional polymer cables. This light amplification advantage is designed to improve minimally invasive surgery outcomes. The Raytela advantage compares to competitive, same sized polymer optical fiber cable which has only 60o degree angle light transmission.
Raytela’s is designed to provide more effective endoscopy, ureteroscopy, ophthalmic surgeries and other challenging procedures that require devices that are increasingly smaller. The unique Raytela design allows navigation of these smaller devices through more tortuous paths than ever before. Raytela also meets these increasingly demanding needs for high quality imaging and flexibility without fracturing. Because Raytela is very flexible and is a highly efficient transmitter of high intensity light, its greater light efficiency transmission means that it requires less intensity at the light source. An additional special design feature is its significantly wider degree of light broadcasting at the distal end. This combination of special capabilities results in significantly smaller diameter devices that require fewer light cables.
In addition to its smaller diameter design feature, Raytela optical fiber can negotiate tight 9mm radius bends and bend back upon itself 180° with no loss in light intensity. When compared to glass fibers used in many current devices, Raytela has greater fracture resistance and longer life.
Manufactured in accordance with MAF3188, Raytela has FDA Master File registration application. It is available in 5 dimeters from 250 μm to 1500 μm,
For more information about RAYTELA Polymer Optical Fiber, call 212-697-8150 to learn more. Or Email: med@Toray-intl.com www.toray.us Toray Industries, Inc., 461 Fifth Ave, 9th Fl., New York NY 10017
chris madison
anderson madison advertising inc
+1 952-835-5133
email us here