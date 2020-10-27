2020 Veterans Day Ceremonies

In honor of Veterans Day, the following Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Ceremonies are limited to under 250 guests, all guests must wear face coverings and comply with COVID-19 Executive Orders and CDC guidance on health safety

11:00 AM Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery – 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 Crownsville Veterans Cemetery – 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland 21032

1:30 PM Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery – 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643

As of October 27, 2020, no ceremonies are scheduled at: Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery Rock Gap Veterans Cemetery World War II, Vietnam Veterans, Korean War, or Gold Star Families Memorials Thank you for understanding