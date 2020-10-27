St Johnsbury / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A405530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/27/20 0842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order

ACCUSED: Justin Call

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/20 State Police received a call about an alleged violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed Call(46) had violated the protection order by sending messages via electronic communication to the protected party. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 10/28/20 for the aforementioned offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033