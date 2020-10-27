Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,718 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury / VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405530

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/20 0842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order

 

ACCUSED: Justin Call                                              

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/20 State Police received a call about an alleged violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed Call(46) had violated the protection order by sending messages via electronic communication to the protected party. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 10/28/20 for the aforementioned offense.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 1230            

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury / VAPO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.