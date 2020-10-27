St Johnsbury / VAPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405530
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/27/20 0842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheffield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an abuse prevention order
ACCUSED: Justin Call
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/27/20 State Police received a call about an alleged violation of an abuse prevention order. Subsequent investigation revealed Call(46) had violated the protection order by sending messages via electronic communication to the protected party. He was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on 10/28/20 for the aforementioned offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/28/20 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033