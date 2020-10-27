Lydall Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Strong Cash Flow From Operations; Filtration Demand Accelerates; Restructuring Actions Taken to Focus Business

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019

GAAP Financial Data

Year to date cash flow from operations of $74.6 million, compared to $63.0 million Third quarter ending cash balance of $122.0 million, compared to $51.3 million at December 31, 2019

Net sales of $207.1 million, up 0.9%

Gross margin of 18.3%, up 60 basis points

Operating loss of ($9.3) million, compared to operating income of $7.4 million Includes restructuring charges of $15.0 million in Q3-2020

Loss per share of ($0.67), compared to earnings per share of $0.17 Includes restructuring charges of $0.65 in Q3-2020



Non-GAAP Data*

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 million, compared to $20.9 million Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5%, down 170 basis points

Organic sales growth of 0.3%

Adjusted gross margin of 18.3%, up 50 basis points

Adjusted operating income of $5.7 million, compared to $7.6 million

Adjusted loss per share of ($0.02), compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.19

“Lydall delivered solid financial performance and exceptional cash flow in a challenging quarter. The Company demonstrated its continued ability to execute by delivering profitable growth in specialty filtration, announcing restructuring projects which simplify and focus the portfolio, and generating healthy free cash flow of over $29 million,” Sara A. Greenstein, President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Robust demand for specialty filtration products continued, with sales in Performance Materials’ (‘PM’) Filtration sub-segment up 38% compared to prior year, driving an adjusted EBITDA margin of almost 21% in the segment. Our global meltblown assets are at full capacity, and we are on schedule to be fully operational early next year on the first of two new domestic meltblown assets. This is expected to be a strong and immediate contributor to 2021 EBITDA as its capacity has been fully committed under long term contracts. Furthermore, we announced additional capital investment in fine fiber meltblown capability in our Saint-Rivalain, France facility to serve the indoor air quality and PPE markets in Europe. This investment will be supported by up to 30% co-funding from France’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.”

“Global auto demand rebounded sharply in the third quarter driving a surge in our Thermal Acoustical Solutions (“TAS”) business, which more than doubled sales from the second quarter. Volumes in North America were up over 150% sequentially as a result of Lydall’s exposure to light truck and SUV platforms. At the same time, the Company began to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly at its North American operation, resulting in workforce shortages and other operational inefficiencies causing higher overtime, outsourcing costs, and logistics costs, some of which will continue through the fourth quarter,” said Ms. Greenstein. “We continue to be vigilant in protecting the health, safety and well-being of our entire workforce while balancing the increasing demands of our automotive customers.”

Ms. Greenstein concluded, “In addition, we took decisive action to rationalize the manufacturing footprint in our Performance Materials business by announcing the closure of two underperforming facilities in Europe and eliminating an unprofitable domestic product line. These initiatives should not only result in accretive margins going forward but also help Lydall focus critical resources on higher return opportunities.”

Q3 2020 Consolidated Results

Net sales of $207.1 million increased by $1.8 million, or 0.9% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Organically, sales were up 0.3%, led by 11.4% organic growth in PM, offset by softer demand in the Technical Nonwovens (“TNW”) segment and a modest year over year decline in TAS. Gross margin of 18.3% in the quarter grew by 50 basis points year-over-year. Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Continued strong demand for specialty filtration added $8.5 million of sales, and combined with favorable pricing and productivity, PM results expanded consolidated gross margin by 330 basis points. As noted, while sales in TAS more than doubled sequentially, the COVID-19 related labor shortages increased costs in the TAS segment negatively impacting consolidated gross margin by approximately 160 basis points.”

Operating loss of $9.3 million included $15.0 million of one-time charges related to restructuring actions in the PM segment. These actions included non-cash asset write-offs of $5.5 million to exit under-performing product lines and rationalizing the manufacturing footprint of the segment. Adjusted for these charges, consolidated operating income was $5.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in PM was 20.5%, up 880 basis points from prior year and 100 basis points from second quarter on favorable mix of high margin specialty filtration products. EBITDA margin of 14.2% in the TNW segment was down 230 basis points on lower volumes and absorption. Finally, EBITDA margin of 4.8% in TAS was unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 related costs, but the business improved significantly from second quarter, which was in a net loss position. Mr. Gonzales commented, “PM continues to provide strong tailwinds to our earnings, and despite the current disruptions in TAS, we feel the business is well positioned to succeed as automotive volumes stabilize in 2021.”

Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter of 2020 was $34.2 million driven by continued working capital management initiatives, accounts receivable factoring, and payroll tax deferral under the CARES Act. Mr. Gonzales concluded, “Our operating results and disciplined approach to working capital management continue to drive strong cash flow to fund our strategic investments in fine fiber meltblown capacity to address the specialty filtration market, while providing a strong liquidity position.” The Company’s cash balance was $122.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $92.5 million at June 30, 2020. Debt balance at September 30, 2020 was $283.0 million, and the Company’s net leverage ratio was 3.4.

Outlook

Ms. Greenstein commented, “As we approach the end of 2020 and look forward to 2021, we continue to see sustaining, long-term demand for specialty filtration media. Beyond the opportunities created by the push from governments around the world to localize critical PPE supply chains and the long-term contracts and government support Lydall has secured in support of this effort, we are at the forefront of the structural shift in the market for higher efficiency filtration for indoor air quality applications. We are expanding our innovation capabilities and talent by investing in our Specialty Filtration Center of Excellence, co-located at our Rochester, NH production facility to rapidly develop high performance filtration media to serve the new filtration standards for indoor air quality worldwide. We are partnering with our largest customers to develop these innovative next generation filtration solutions.

“Lydall is at the beginning of a transformational journey. We have sharpened our focus by taking deliberate actions to reshape our portfolio that drive higher returns for our shareholders. These actions marked the start of a disciplined process which will include optimization of current product lines and re-alignment of resources to focus on strategic growth opportunities like specialty filtration where our product expertise and innovation provide clear competitive advantages.” Ms. Greenstein concluded, “We look forward to discussing the value creation roadmap at our upcoming Investor Day in December, showing how we will enhance margins, further increase our healthy cash flow, and intentionally direct capital towards high margin engineered materials and solutions that promote a cleaner, quieter, safer world.”

Summary of Operations In thousands except per share data (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 207,085 $ 205,274 $ 553,772 $ 644,110 Cost of sales 169,155 168,918 448,856 520,423 Gross profit 37,930 36,356 104,916 123,687 Selling, product development and administrative expenses 32,227 28,909 95,418 94,011 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets — — 61,109 — Restructuring expenses 14,984 — 14,984 — Operating (loss) income (9,281 ) 7,447 (66,595 ) 29,676 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — 186 385 25,701 Interest expense 4,537 3,666 11,870 11,025 Other expense (income), net 276 (885 ) 106 (1,359 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (14,094 ) 4,480 (78,956 ) (5,691 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,334 ) 1,574 (4,944 ) (5,519 ) Income from equity method investment (50 ) (98 ) (24 ) (120 ) Net (loss) income $ (11,710 ) $ 3,004 $ (73,988 ) $ (52 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.67 ) $ 0.17 $ (4.26 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.67 ) $ 0.17 $ (4.26 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 17,384 17,270 17,364 17,264 Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents outstanding 17,384 17,330 17,364 17,264





Summary of Segment Information and Corporate Office Expenses In thousands (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales Performance Materials Segment $ 67,817 $ 60,000 $ 191,510 $ 189,682 Technical Nonwovens Segment (1),(2) 58,509 63,912 167,919 198,596 Thermal Acoustical Solutions 85,523 87,926 206,732 275,511 Eliminations and Other (2) (4,764 ) (6,564 ) (12,389 ) (19,679 ) Consolidated Net Sales $ 207,085 $ 205,274 $ 553,772 $ 644,110 Operating Income Performance Materials Segment (3) $ (6,759 ) $ 712 $ (58,257 ) $ 5,474 Technical Nonwovens Segment (1),(2),(4) 5,061 7,165 15,558 19,743 Thermal Acoustical Solutions 1,174 5,022 517 21,870 Corporate Office Expenses (8,757 ) (5,452 ) (24,413 ) (17,411 ) Consolidated Operating (Loss) Income $ (9,281 ) $ 7,447 $ (66,595 ) $ 29,676

(1) The Technical Nonwovens segment reports the results of Geosol through the date of disposition of May 9, 2019.

(2) Included in the Technical Nonwovens segment and Eliminations and Other is the following:

$3.9 million and $4.3 million in intercompany sales to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the three-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

10.2 million and 13.6 million in intercompany sales to the Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(3) Included in the Performance Materials segment is the following:

$61.1 million of impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

$14.8 million restructuring charges for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020.

$4.0 million and $4.1 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$11.9 million and $12.2 million of intangible assets amortization for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(4) Included in the Technical Nonwovens segment is the following:

$1.2 million and $1.3 million of intangible assets amortization for the three-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

$3.5 million and $3.8 million of intangible assets amortization for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





Financial Position In thousands except ratio data (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,043 $ 51,331 Working capital $ 169,149 $ 153,739 Total debt $ 283,039 $ 272,641 Stockholders’ equity $ 248,313 $ 318,420 Total capitalization $ 531,352 $ 591,061 Total debt to total capitalization 53.3 % 46.1 %





Cash Flows In thousands For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,198 $ 26,745 $ 74,613 $ 62,964 Net cash used for investing activities $ (4,189 ) $ (6,947 ) $ (16,269 ) $ (23,772 ) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities $ (2,774 ) $ (13,018 ) $ 10,708 $ (38,230 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 17,507 $ 12,681 $ 42,349 $ 36,682 Capital expenditures $ (5,068 ) $ (6,949 ) $ (20,540 ) $ (27,236 )





Common Stock Data For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 High $ 22.27 $ 26.99 Low $ 12.41 $ 18.02 Close $ 16.54 $ 24.91

During the third quarter of 2020, 9,110,527 shares of Lydall common stock (LDL) were traded on the New York Stock Exchange.





Non-GAAP Measures

In thousands except ratio and per share data

(Unaudited)

The following tables address the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, In thousands 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 207,085 $ 205,274 $ 553,772 $ 644,110 Net sales, adjusted $ 207,085 $ 205,274 $ 553,772 $ 644,110 Gross profit, as reported $ 37,930 $ 36,356 $ 104,916 $ 123,687 TNW restructuring expenses — 88 — 480 Reduction-in-force severance expenses — — 127 — Gross profit, adjusted $ 37,930 $ 36,444 $ 105,043 $ 124,167 Gross margin, as reported 18.3 % 17.7 % 18.9 % 19.2 % Gross margin, adjusted 18.3 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 19.3 % Operating (loss) income, as reported $ (9,281 ) $ 7,447 $ (66,595 ) $ 29,676 Strategic initiatives expenses — — 3,138 1,246 TNW restructuring expenses — 117 — 591 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets — — 61,109 — Reduction-in-force severance expenses — — 257 — PM restructuring expenses 14,984 — 14,984 — Operating income, adjusted $ 5,703 $ 7,564 $ 12,893 $ 31,513 Operating margin, as reported (4.5 )% 3.6 % (12.0 )% 4.6 % Operating margin, adjusted 2.8 % 3.7 % 2.3 % 4.9 % (Loss) earnings per share, as reported $ (0.67) $ 0.17 $ (4.26) $ — Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ 0.18 $ 0.07 TNW restructuring expenses $ — $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.03 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets $ — $ — $ 3.52 $ — Reduction-in-force severance expenses $ — $ — $ 0.02 $ — PM restructuring expenses $ 0.86 $ — $ 0.86 $ — Employee benefit plans settlement expenses $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 1.48 Gain on sale from a divestiture $ — $ — $ — $ (0.08 ) Tax effect of above adjustments $ (0.21 ) $ — $ (0.43 ) $ (0.61 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share, adjusted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.89

This press release reports adjusted results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, which excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses in the Technical Nonwovens and Performance Materials segments, impairment charges in the Performance Materials segment, reduction-in-force severance expenses, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and gain on sale from a divestiture.





CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT EBITDA/ADJUSTED EBITDA

In thousands except ratio data

(Unaudited)

The following tables report consolidated and segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The Company uses segment operating income (loss) for the purpose of calculating segment EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA excludes strategic initiatives expenses, restructuring expenses, non-cash impairment charges, reduction-in-force severance expenses, employee benefit plans settlement expenses, and gain on sale from a divestiture.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Total Corporate Office Consolidated Lydall Net loss $ (11,710 ) Interest expense 4,537 Income tax benefit (2,334 ) Other expense, net 276 Income from equity method investment (50 ) Operating (loss) income $ (6,759 ) $ 5,061 $ 1,174 $ (524 ) $ (8,757 ) $ (9,281 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 5,847 3,215 2,892 11,954 124 12,078 Other expense, net — — — — 276 276 Income from equity method investment — (50 ) — (50 ) — (50 ) EBITDA $ (912 ) $ 8,326 $ 4,066 $ 11,480 $ (8,909 ) $ 2,571 % of net sales (1.3 )% 14.2 % 4.8 % 5.4 % 1.2 % PM restructuring expenses (1) 14,790 — — 14,790 194 14,984 EBITDA, adjusted $ 13,878 $ 8,326 $ 4,066 $ 26,270 $ (8,715 ) $ 17,555 % of net sales 20.5 % 14.2 % 4.8 % 12.4 % 8.5 %





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Total Corporate Office Consolidated Lydall Net income $ 3,004 Employee benefits plans settlement expense 186 Interest expense 3,666 Income tax expense 1,574 Other income, net (885 ) Income from equity method investment (98 ) Operating income (loss) $ 712 $ 7,165 $ 5,022 $ 12,899 $ (5,452 ) $ 7,447 Depreciation and amortization 6,290 3,162 2,726 12,178 148 12,326 Employee benefits plans settlement expense — — — — 186 186 Other income, net — — — — (885 ) (885 ) Income from equity method investment — (98 ) — (98 ) — (98 ) EBITDA $ 7,002 $ 10,425 $ 7,748 $ 25,175 $ (4,605 ) $ 20,570 % of net sales 11.7 % 16.3 % 8.8 % 11.9 % 10.0 % TNW restructuring expenses — 117 — 117 — 117 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 186 186 EBITDA, adjusted $ 7,002 $ 10,542 $ 7,748 $ 25,292 $ (4,419 ) $ 20,873 % of net sales 11.7 % 16.5 % 8.8 % 11.9 % 10.2 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Total Corporate Office Consolidated Lydall Net loss $ (73,988 ) Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 385 Interest expense 11,870 Income tax benefit (4,944 ) Other expense, net 106 Income from equity method investment (24 ) Operating (loss) income $ (58,257 ) $ 15,558 $ 517 $ (42,182 ) $ (24,413 ) $ (66,595 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 18,056 9,347 8,323 35,726 388 36,114 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 385 385 Other expense, net — — — — 106 106 Income from equity method investment — (24 ) — (24 ) — (24 ) EBITDA $ (40,201 ) $ 24,929 $ 8,840 $ (6,432 ) $ (24,516 ) $ (30,948 ) % of net sales (21.0 )% 14.8 % 4.3 % (1.1 )% (5.6 )% Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,138 $ 3,138 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 61,109 — — 61,109 — 61,109 Reduction-in-force severance expenses — — 257 257 — 257 PM restructuring expenses (1) 14,790 — — 14,790 194 14,984 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 385 385 EBITDA, adjusted $ 35,698 $ 24,929 $ 9,097 $ 69,724 $ (20,799 ) $ 48,925 % of net sales 18.6 % 14.8 % 4.4 % 12.3 % 8.8 %





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Segments Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Total Corporate Office Consolidated Lydall Net loss $ (52 ) Employee benefit plans settlement expenses 25,701 Interest expense 11,025 Income tax benefit (5,519 ) Other income, net (1,359 ) Income from equity method investment (120 ) Operating income (loss) $ 5,474 $ 19,743 $ 21,870 $ 47,087 $ (17,411 ) $ 29,676 Depreciation and amortization 18,789 9,526 7,616 35,931 487 36,418 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 25,701 25,701 Other income, net — — — — (1,359 ) (1,359 ) Income from equity method investment — (120 ) — (120 ) — (120 ) EBITDA $ 24,263 $ 29,389 $ 29,486 $ 83,138 $ (41,266 ) $ 41,872 % of net sales 12.8 % 14.8 % 10.7 % 12.5 % 6.5 % Strategic initiatives expenses $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,246 $ 1,246 TNW restructuring expenses — 591 — 591 — 591 Employee benefit plans settlement expenses — — — — 25,701 25,701 Gain on sale from a divestiture — — — — (1,459 ) (1,459 ) EBITDA, adjusted $ 24,263 $ 29,980 $ 29,486 $ 83,729 $ (15,778 ) $ 67,951 % of net sales 12.8 % 15.1 % 10.7 % 12.6 % 10.5 %

(1) For purposes of these schedules, the depreciation and amortization expense for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, excludes $5.3 million of accelerated depreciation of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets in the PM segment since this expense is included in the restructuring expenses of $14.8 million.





Organic Sales

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Consolidated Sales growth, as reported 13.0 % (8.5 )% (2.7 )% 0.9 % Acquisitions and divestitures — % — % — % — % Change in tooling sales 0.1 % — % (2.1 )% (0.9 )% Foreign currency translation 1.5 % 1.2 % 1.5 % 1.5 % Organic sales growth 11.4 % (9.7 )% (2.1 )% 0.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Performance

Materials Technical

Nonwovens Thermal Acoustical Solutions Consolidated Sales growth, as reported 1.0 % (15.4 )% (25.0 )% (14.0 )% Acquisitions and divestitures 0.4 % (0.1 )% — % 0.1 % Change in tooling sales — % — % (2.8 )% (1.2 )% Foreign currency translation — % (0.7 )% — % (0.2 )% Organic sales growth 0.6 % (14.6 )% (22.2 )% (12.7 )%





This press release provides information regarding organic sales change, defined as net sales change excluding (1) sales from acquired and divested businesses (2) the impact of foreign currency translation and (3) tooling sales. Management believes that the presentation of organic sales change is useful to investors because it enables them to assess, on a consistent basis, sales trends related to the Company selling products to customers, without the impact of foreign currency rate changes that are not under management’s control and do not reflect the performance of the Company and management. Tooling sales are excluded because tooling revenue is not generated from selling the Company’s products to customers, but rather is reimbursement from our customers for the design and production of tools used by the Company in our manufacturing processes. Tooling sales can be sporadic and may mask underlying business conditions and obscure business trends.

