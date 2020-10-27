Hanmi Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- 2020 Third Quarter Highlights:



Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from net income of $9.2 million, or $0.30 per share, for the prior quarter and up 32.1% from net income of $12.4 million, or $0.40 per share, from the same quarter a year ago.

Loans receivable were $4.83 billion, relatively unchanged compared with the end of the prior quarter, and included $256.6 million of new loan and lease production. Loans receivable were up 5.8% year-over-year.

Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 billion from the end of the second quarter; Deposits up 10.7% from a year ago. Cost of interest-bearing deposits fell 24 basis points from the prior quarter. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.96 billion, up 20.5% from the prior quarter on an annualized basis and up 41.3% year-over-year.

Credit loss expense, under the new accounting standard, was $0.04 million, compared with $24.6 million for the prior quarter resulting in an allowance for credit losses of 1.79% of loans at September 30, 2020 – 1.91% excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Nonperforming assets were 1.07% (1.00% after giving effect to a $3.6 million loan payoff in October) of total assets at quarter-end compared with 0.94% for the prior quarter; the change for the quarter reflects the addition of four loans for $7.9 million, a net increase of $1.4 million in nonperforming leases, and the return to accruing status of four loans for $2.3 million.

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter compared with $44.4 million for the prior quarter; third quarter prepayment penalties were $1.3 million compared with $0.1 million for the prior quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter was 3.13% (3.18% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.15% (3.21% excluding PPP loans) for the prior quarter; prepayment penalties contributed approximately 9 basis points and 1 basis point, respectively, to net interest margin.

Noninterest income was $7.1 million for the third quarter compared with $20.9 million for the prior quarter; third quarter included $2.3 million of gains from sales of SBA loans while the second quarter included none and second quarter included $15.7 million of gains from sales of securities while the third quarter included none.

Noninterest expense was $29.9 million for the third quarter compared with $27.1 million for the prior quarter; the second quarter included the $3.1 million effect of deferred loan origination costs from PPP loan originations. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 41.51% (60.82% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior quarter.

Hanmi remained well capitalized with a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45% and a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.68% at September 30, 2020, and ended the third quarter with tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio of 9.05% (9.52% excluding PPP loans).



For more information about Hanmi’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including detail regarding participation in the PPP, loan deferrals, including a breakdown by loan type and industry, as well as detail concerning Hanmi’s loan exposure to higher impacted industries, please see the Q3 2020 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), a copy of which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the 2020 third quarter of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared with $9.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the 2020 second quarter and $12.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the 2019 third quarter.

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “In light of the significant challenges and uncertainty we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with the financial and operational improvements we achieved in the third quarter. In particular, efforts to protect our portfolio and help borrowers impacted by the pandemic through modifications, deferrals and other services have been extremely successful. We are very encouraged by the positive trend with the modified loan portfolio, declining to approximately 12% of the portfolio as of the end of the third quarter, and down from 29% at the end of the prior quarter. We also saw the benefit of lower deposit costs, moderated credit loss expense, a return to SBA loan sales and careful management of noninterest expense. Together, this greatly expanded our third quarter net income to $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.”

Ms. Lee further added, “While we will continue to proactively monitor the macroeconomic environment and the performance of our loan portfolio, we are concurrently taking steps to provide our customers with additional products and services, further diversify our sources of revenue and safely and soundly drive growth and profitability at the Bank. During the quarter we hired key executives to enhance our residential mortgage origination capabilities, as well as accelerate the digitization of our banking platform to provide a more convenient and seamless customer experience. We are confident these efforts will deepen our relationships with new and existing customers, allow us to scale more efficiently and provide exciting growth opportunities for Hanmi.”

Ms. Lee concluded, “As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, we remain committed to supporting our loyal customers, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and communities and ultimately emerging from the pandemic well-positioned to drive profitable, sustainable growth and maximize value for our shareholders.”

Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Net income $ 16,344 $ 9,175 $ 2,350 $ 3,084 $ 12,376 $ 7,169 $ 3,968 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 0.08 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.23 $ 0.13 Assets $ 6,106,782 $ 6,218,163 $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 $ (111,381 ) $ 578,800 Loans receivable $ 4,834,137 $ 4,825,642 $ 4,543,636 $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837 $ 8,495 $ 264,300 Deposits $ 5,194,292 $ 5,209,781 $ 4,582,068 $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 $ (15,489 ) $ 504,151 Return on average assets 1.08 % 0.63 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.90 % 0.45 0.18 Return on average stockholders' equity 11.74 % 6.73 % 1.69 % 2.15 % 8.67 % 5.01 3.07 Net interest margin (1) 3.13 % 3.15 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.36 % -0.02 -0.23 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.73 % 41.51 % 61.89 % 67.31 % 64.04 % 15.22 -7.31 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 9.05 % 8.63 % 9.65 % 9.98 % 10.20 % 0.42 -1.15 Tangible common equity per common share (3) $ 17.95 $ 17.47 $ 17.67 $ 17.90 $ 18.05 $ 0.48 $ (0.10 ) (1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. (2) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $44.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.6%. Interest and fees on loans increased 0.7%, or $0.4 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by a 7 basis point reduction in average yields. Interest on securities decreased 38.8%, or $1.2 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to the sale of $479.9 million of securities during the previous quarter and the subsequent reinvestment into lower-yielding securities. Third quarter total interest expense decreased 18.2%, or $2.1 million from the preceding quarter driven by a 24 basis point reduction in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Third quarter loan prepayment penalties were $1.3 million compared with $0.1 million for the second quarter.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 Net Interest Income 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 52,586 $ 52,230 $ 54,648 $ 56,267 $ 57,929 0.7 % -9.2 % Interest on securities 1,972 3,225 3,655 3,665 3,769 -38.8 % -47.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 204 203 289 289 286 0.3 % -28.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 84 78 333 478 193 7.3 % -56.6 % Total interest and dividend income $ 54,846 $ 55,736 $ 58,925 $ 60,699 $ 62,177 -1.6 % -11.8 % Interest on deposits 7,032 8,889 12,742 14,699 15,995 -20.9 % -56.0 % Interest on borrowings 582 760 496 325 367 -23.4 % 58.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,627 1,645 1,712 1,739 1,757 -1.1 % -7.4 % Total interest expense 9,241 11,294 14,950 16,763 18,119 -18.2 % -49.0 % Net interest income $ 45,605 $ 44,442 $ 43,975 $ 43,936 $ 44,058 2.6 % 3.5 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

Net interest margin was 3.13% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020, principally reflecting an 18 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The average earning asset yield was 3.77% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 3.95% for the second quarter of 2020. The 18 basis point decline was primarily due to the reduction in securities yields reflecting the prior quarter sale of securities and reinvestment into lower-yielding securities, and, to a lesser extent lower average yields on loans receivable. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.05% for the third quarter of 2020 compared with 1.23% for the second quarter of 2020. The 24 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits drove the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Loans receivable (1) $ 4,734,511 $ 4,680,048 $ 4,518,395 $ 4,487,998 $ 4,519,770 1.2 % 4.8 % Securities 696,285 589,932 623,711 624,861 630,450 18.0 % 10.4 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 340,486 386,956 104,513 114,462 35,140 -12.0 % 868.9 % Average interest-earning assets $ 5,787,667 $ 5,673,321 $ 5,263,004 $ 5,243,706 $ 5,201,745 2.0 % 11.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,161 $ 92,676 $ 82,934 $ 82,604 $ 82,665 7.0 % 20.0 % Money market and savings 1,771,615 1,677,081 1,687,013 1,640,162 1,555,639 5.6 % 13.9 % Time deposits 1,357,167 1,458,351 1,522,745 1,605,276 1,692,419 -6.9 % -19.8 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,227,943 3,228,108 3,292,692 3,328,042 3,330,723 -0.0 % -3.1 % Borrowings 163,364 342,437 130,659 75,500 74,239 -52.3 % 120.1 % Subordinated debentures 118,733 118,583 118,444 118,297 118,145 0.1 % 0.5 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,510,040 $ 3,689,128 $ 3,541,795 $ 3,521,839 $ 3,523,107 -4.9 % -0.4 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 Average Yields and Rates 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Loans receivable(1) 4.42 % 4.49 % 4.86 % 4.97 % 5.08 % -0.07 -0.66 Securities (2) 1.13 % 2.19 % 2.34 % 2.35 % 2.39 % -1.06 -1.26 FHLB stock 4.95 % 5.00 % 7.10 % 7.00 % 6.93 % -0.05 -1.98 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.10 % 0.08 % 1.28 % 1.66 % 2.18 % 0.02 -2.08 Interest-earning assets 3.77 % 3.95 % 4.50 % 4.59 % 4.74 % -0.18 -0.97 Interest-bearing deposits 0.87 % 1.11 % 1.56 % 1.75 % 1.91 % -0.24 -1.04 Borrowings 1.42 % 0.89 % 1.53 % 1.71 % 1.96 % 0.53 -0.54 Subordinated debentures 5.48 % 5.55 % 5.78 % 5.88 % 5.92 % -0.07 -0.44 Interest-bearing liabilities 1.05 % 1.23 % 1.70 % 1.89 % 2.04 % -0.18 -0.99 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.13 % 3.15 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.36 % -0.02 -0.23 Cost of deposits 0.55 % 0.74 % 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.37 % -0.19 -0.82 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the third quarter of 2020, credit loss expense was $0.04 million, comprised of a $0.70 million provision for loan losses and a $0.66 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $21.1 million and the provision for loan losses was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The provision for off-balance sheet items was $3.5 million and $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Third quarter noninterest income decreased to $7.1 million from $20.9 million for the second quarter, primarily due to the $15.7 million in gains on sales of securities realized in the second quarter as a result of repositioning the securities portfolio to capture the high-level of unrealized gains arising from the very low rate environment. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans on $29.3 million of loans sold for the third quarter of 2020. Hanmi did not sell any SBA loans during the second quarter due to disruptions in the secondary market resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 Noninterest Income 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,002 $ 2,032 $ 2,400 $ 2,589 $ 2,518 -1.5 % -20.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 972 961 986 1,267 1,191 1.1 % -18.4 % Servicing income 704 855 561 227 614 -17.7 % 14.7 % Bank-owned life insurance income 289 276 277 281 279 4.6 % 3.4 % All other operating income 806 1,095 845 846 491 -26.4 % 64.1 % Service charges, fees & other 4,773 5,219 5,069 5,210 5,093 -8.6 % -6.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,324 - 1,154 1,499 1,767 0.0 % 31.5 % Net gain on sales of securities - 15,712 - - - -100.0 % 0.0 % Gain on sale of bank premises 43 - - - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest income $ 7,140 $ 20,931 $ 6,223 $ 6,709 $ 6,860 -65.9 % 4.1 %

During the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 10.3% to $29.9 million from $27.1 million for the second quarter primarily due to $3.1 million in deferred loan costs from PPP loans in the second quarter which drove a reduction in 2020 second quarter salaries and benefits expense. Primarily as a result of the decrease in revenues (noninterest income and net interest income), as well as higher noninterest expense, the efficiency ratio increased to 56.73% in the third quarter from 41.51% in the prior quarter. Excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs the efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 60.82% for the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,194 $ 14,701 $ 17,749 $ 17,752 $ 17,530 17.0 % -1.9 % Occupancy and equipment 4,650 4,508 4,475 4,547 4,528 3.1 % 2.7 % Data processing 2,761 2,804 2,669 2,122 2,410 -1.5 % 14.6 % Professional fees 1,794 1,545 1,915 2,601 2,826 16.1 % -36.5 % Supplies and communication 698 858 781 717 726 -18.7 % -3.9 % Advertising and promotion 594 456 734 1,165 927 30.2 % -36.0 % All other operating expenses 2,349 2,457 2,743 3,411 3,500 -4.4 % -32.9 % subtotal 30,040 27,329 31,066 32,315 32,447 9.9 % -7.4 % Other real estate owned expense (income) (116 ) (191 ) 2 40 160 39.4 % -172.4 % Impairment loss on bank premises - - - 1,734 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 29,924 $ 27,138 $ 31,068 $ 34,089 $ 32,607 10.3 % -8.2 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, representing an effective tax rate of 28.3% compared with $4.5 million, representing an effective tax rate of 32.7%, for the second quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2020, the effective tax rate was 30.0%.

Financial Position

Total assets were $6.11 billion at September 30, 2020, a 1.8% decrease from $6.22 billion at June 30, 2020.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $4.83 billion at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans were $12.8 million at the end of the third quarter, compared with $17.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,264,447 $ 3,266,242 $ 3,187,189 $ 3,226,478 $ 3,209,752 -0.1 % 1.7 % Residential/consumer loans 370,883 366,190 391,206 415,698 451,099 1.3 % -17.8 % Commercial and industrial loans 765,484 730,399 472,714 484,093 441,209 4.8 % 73.5 % Leases 433,323 462,811 492,527 483,879 467,777 -6.4 % -7.4 % Loans receivable 4,834,137 4,825,642 4,543,636 4,610,148 4,569,837 0.2 % 5.8 % Loans held for sale 12,834 17,942 - 6,020 6,598 -28.5 % 94.5 % Total $ 4,846,971 $ 4,843,584 $ 4,543,636 $ 4,616,168 $ 4,576,435 0.1 % 5.9 %

For the third quarter of 2020, commercial real estate loans as a percentage of loans receivable decreased to 67.5% compared with 70.2% for the same period last year. Commercial and industrial loans, which included $302.9 million of SBA guaranteed PPP loans, reached 15.8% of the portfolio at the end of the 2020-third quarter, up from 9.7% a year ago.

Hanmi generated strong loan production volume through the third quarter. New loan production totaled $256.6 million at an average rate of 4.57%, while the average rate of loans paid off during the same period was 5.13%.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 99,618 $ 129,432 $ 109,433 $ 185,070 $ 78,039 Commercial and industrial loans 78,594 61,114 18,237 95,349 51,093 SBA loans 31,335 328,274 23,422 33,649 34,114 Leases receivable 21,271 15,279 56,849 65,525 52,333 Residential/consumer loans 25,766 10 714 1,768 1,882 subtotal 256,584 534,109 208,655 381,361 217,461 Payoffs (139,797 ) (67,537 ) (122,686 ) (205,012 ) (103,638 ) Amortization (66,907 ) (90,678 ) (95,414 ) (77,580 ) (70,407 ) Loan sales (36,068 ) - (18,352 ) (26,087 ) (24,286 ) Net line utilization (2,199 ) (92,230 ) (11,242 ) (31,333 ) (4,012 ) Charge-offs & OREO (3,118 ) (1,658 ) (27,473 ) (1,038 ) (1,084 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 4,825,642 4,543,636 4,610,148 4,569,837 4,555,803 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 4,834,137 $ 4,825,642 $ 4,543,636 $ 4,610,148 $ 4,569,837

Deposits totaled $5.19 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with $5.21 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits was more than offset by reductions in time deposits. At September 30, 2020 the loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.1% compared with 92.6% at the end of the previous quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 1,961,006 $ 1,865,213 $ 1,366,270 $ 1,391,624 $ 1,388,121 5.1 % 41.3 % Demand: interest-bearing 100,155 96,941 87,313 84,323 84,155 3.3 % 19.0 % Money market and savings 1,794,627 1,812,612 1,648,022 1,667,096 1,590,037 -1.0 % 12.9 % Time deposits 1,338,504 1,435,015 1,480,463 1,555,919 1,627,828 -6.7 % -17.8 % Total deposits $ 5,194,292 $ 5,209,781 $ 4,582,068 $ 4,698,962 $ 4,690,141 -0.3 % 10.7 %

At September 30, 2020, the Bank had $150.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB with $1.4 billion of remaining unused availability. As of the end of the third quarter of 2020, the Bank had unused secured and unsecured facilities of $1.8 billion and $115.0 million, respectively.

At September 30, 2020, the Company had $16.1 million of cash on deposit with the Bank. Hanmi continues to believe it has ample liquidity to operate in the evolving, uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic, and is continuously evaluating potential liquidity requirements.

At September 30, 2020, stockholders’ equity was $563.2 million, compared with $547.4 million at June 30, 2020. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $551.5 million, or 9.05% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2020 compared with $535.7 million, or 8.63% of tangible assets at the end of the second quarter. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding the $302.9 million of PPP loans was 9.52% at the end of the 2020-third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $17.95 at September 30, 2020 from $17.47 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.11% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45% at September 30, 2020, versus 11.55% and 14.85%, respectively, at the end of the second quarter.

As of Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Regulatory Capital ratios (1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 15.45 % 14.85 % 14.77 % 15.11 % 15.07 % 0.60 0.38 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.11 % 11.55 % 11.52 % 11.78 % 11.91 % 0.56 0.2 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.68 % 11.12 % 11.09 % 11.36 % 11.49 % 0.56 0.19 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.56 % 9.69 % 9.91 % 10.15 % 10.43 % -0.13 -0.87 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 15.06 % 14.41 % 14.29 % 14.64 % 14.65 % 0.65 0.41 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.81 % 13.15 % 13.12 % 13.39 % 13.55 % 0.66 0.26 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.81 % 13.15 % 13.12 % 13.39 % 13.55 % 0.66 0.26 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.91 % 11.04 % 11.35 % 11.56 % 11.86 % -0.13 -0.95 (1) Preliminary ratios for September 30, 2020

Asset Quality

Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.20% of loans and leases at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared with 0.21% at the end of the second quarter.

Special mention loans were $57.1 million at the end of the third quarter compared with $21.1 million at June 30, 2020. The September 30, 2020 balance of special mention loans included $31.6 million of loans adversely affected by the pandemic.

Classified loans were $106.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $93.9 million at the end of the second quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change reflects additions or downgrades of $33.4 million and reductions or upgrades of $21.1 million. At September 30, 2020 classified loans included $21.7 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonperforming loans were $64.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, or 1.33% (1.25% after giving effect to a $3.6 million loan payoff in October) of loans compared with $58.3 million at the end of the second quarter, or 1.21% of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $65.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020, or 1.07% (1.00% after giving effect to a $3.6 million loan payoff in October) of total assets, compared with $58.4 million, or 0.94% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.

Modified loans and leases declined 59% to $578.6 million at September 30, 2020 from $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Approximately 70%, or $402.7 million, of modified loans require interest-only payments. In addition, of the modified loan portfolio, 5.2% were special mention, 4.1% were classified and none were on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020.

Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.2 million compared with $1.6 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the third quarter of 2020 were $1.7 million compared with $0.3 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the preceding quarter. For the third quarter of 2020, net charge-offs represented an annualized 0.03% of average loans compared with 0.11% of average loans for the second quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $86.6 million as of September 30, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.79% (1.91% excluding the PPP loans) compared with 1.79% (1.91% excluding the PPP loans) at the end of the prior quarter. Although largely unchanged from the second quarter, the allowance reflects the change in macroeconomic assumptions including a lower projected average unemployment rate for the subsequent four quarters and a higher projected annual GDP growth rate. Hanmi recognizes the inherent uncertainties in the estimate of the allowance for credit losses and the effects the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our borrowers. Hanmi expects the estimate of the allowance for credit losses will change in future periods because of changes in economic conditions, economic forecasts, and other factors.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Q3-20 Q3-20 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

vs. Q2-20 vs. Q3-19 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 9,428 $ 9,984 $ 10,001 $ 10,251 $ 8,085 $ (556 ) $ 1,343 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.18 % -0.01 0.02 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 57,105 $ 21,134 $ 20,945 $ 26,632 $ 27,400 $ 35,971 $ 29,705 Classified 106,211 93,922 88,225 94,025 80,734 12,289 25,477 Total criticized loans $ 163,316 $ 115,056 $ 109,170 $ 120,657 $ 108,134 $ 48,260 $ 55,182 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 64,333 $ 58,264 $ 46,383 $ 63,761 $ 64,194 $ 6,069 $ 139 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - 5,843 - 544 - (544 ) Nonperforming loans 64,333 58,264 52,226 63,761 64,738 6,069 (405 ) Other real estate owned, net 1,052 148 63 63 330 904 722 Nonperforming assets $ 65,385 $ 58,412 $ 52,289 $ 63,824 $ 65,068 $ 6,973 $ 317 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.33 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.38 % 1.43 % Nonperforming assets to assets 1.07 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 1.15 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 86,330 $ 66,500 $ 61,408 $ 50,712 $ 49,386 Impact of CECL adoption - - 17,433 - - Provision for loan losses 696 21,131 14,916 10,751 1,602 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (406 ) (1,301 ) (27,257 ) (55 ) (276 ) Balance at end of period $ 86,620 $ 86,330 $ 66,500 $ 61,408 $ - $ 50,712 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.03 % 0.11 % 2.41 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.79 % 1.79 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 6,347 $ 2,885 $ 2,397 $ 1,542 $ 1,333 Impact of CECL adoption - - (335 ) - - Provision for loss on off-balance sheet items (658 ) 3,462 823 855 209 Balance at end of period $ 5,689 $ 6,347 $ 2,885 $ 2,397 $ 1,542 Commitments to extend credit $ 444,782 $ 486,852 $ 375,233 $ 371,287 $ 346,182 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On July 29, 2020 Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2020 third quarter of $0.08 per share. The dividend was paid on August 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss these results. This call will also be broadcast live via the internet. Investment professionals and all current and prospective stockholders are invited to access the live call by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PT, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, visit the Investor Relations page of Hanmi’s website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital plans, strategic alternatives for a possible business combination, merger or sale transaction, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;

our ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;

risks of natural disasters;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

our inability to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

difficult business and economic conditions that can adversely affect our industry and business, including competition and lack of soundness of other financial institutions, fraudulent activity and negative publicity;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

our ability to identify a suitable strategic partner or to consummate a strategic transaction;

the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our provision for loan losses and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

changes in securities markets; and

risks as it relates to cyber security against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

demand for our products and services may decline;

if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase;

collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;

our allowance for credit losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties;

a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill or our servicing assets;

the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;

as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities;

a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;

litigation, regulatory enforcement risk and reputation risk regarding our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all PPP loan guaranties;

our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;

FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs; and

the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable successors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 359,755 $ 546,048 -34.1 % $ 150,678 138.8 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 723,601 655,971 10.3 % 621,815 16.4 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 12,834 17,942 -28.5 % 6,598 94.5 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 4,747,517 4,739,312 0.2 % 4,519,125 5.1 % Accrued interest receivable 21,417 21,372 0.2 % 11,723 82.7 % Premises and equipment, net 27,956 26,412 5.8 % 27,271 2.5 % Customers' liability on acceptances 208 - - 33 529.5 % Servicing assets 6,348 6,187 2.6 % 7,436 -14.6 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,677 11,742 -0.6 % 11,950 -2.3 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 53,623 53,334 0.5 % 52,500 2.1 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 125,461 123,458 1.6 % 102,468 22.4 % Total assets $ 6,106,782 $ 6,218,163 -1.8 % $ 5,527,982 10.5 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,961,006 $ 1,865,213 5.1 % $ 1,388,121 41.3 % Interest-bearing 3,233,286 3,344,568 -3.3 % 3,302,020 -2.1 % Total deposits 5,194,292 5,209,781 -0.3 % 4,690,141 10.7 % Accrued interest payable 5,427 8,655 -37.3 % 10,076 -46.1 % Bank's liability on acceptances 208 - - 33 529.5 % Borrowings 150,000 251,808 -40.4 % 75,000 100.0 % Subordinated debentures 118,821 118,670 0.1 % 118,232 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 74,831 81,813 -8.5 % 59,973 24.8 % Total liabilities 5,543,579 5,670,727 -2.2 % 4,953,455 11.9 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 0.0 % 33 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 577,727 577,211 0.1 % 574,957 0.5 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,721 335 413.8 % 3,708 -53.6 % Retained earnings 102,751 88,859 15.6 % 104,927 -2.1 % Less treasury stock (119,029 ) (119,002 ) 0.0 % (109,098 ) -9.1 % Total stockholders' equity 563,203 547,436 2.9 % 574,527 -2.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,106,782 $ 6,218,163 -1.8 % $ 5,527,982 10.5 %

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Percentage September 30, Percentage 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 52,586 $ 52,230 0.7 % $ 57,929 -9.2 % Interest on securities 1,972 3,225 -38.8 % 3,769 -47.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 204 203 0.3 % 286 -28.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 84 78 7.3 % 193 -56.6 % Total interest and dividend income 54,846 55,736 -1.6 % 62,177 -11.8 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 7,032 8,889 -20.9 % 15,995 -56.0 % Interest on borrowings 582 760 -23.4 % 367 58.6 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,627 1,645 -1.1 % 1,757 -7.4 % Total interest expense 9,241 11,294 -18.2 % 18,119 -49.0 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 45,605 44,442 2.6 % 44,058 3.5 % Credit loss expense 38 24,594 -99.8 % 1,602 -97.6 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 45,567 19,848 129.6 % 42,456 7.3 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,002 2,032 -1.5 % 2,518 -20.5 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 972 961 1.1 % 1,191 -18.4 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 2,324 - - 1,767 31.5 % Net gain on sales of securities - 15,712 -100.0 % - - Other operating income 1,842 2,226 -17.2 % 1,384 33.1 % Total noninterest income 7,140 20,931 -65.9 % 6,860 4.1 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 17,194 14,701 17.0 % 17,530 -1.9 % Occupancy and equipment 4,650 4,508 3.1 % 4,528 2.7 % Data processing 2,761 2,804 -1.5 % 2,410 14.6 % Professional fees 1,794 1,545 16.1 % 2,826 -36.5 % Supplies and communications 698 858 -18.7 % 726 -3.9 % Advertising and promotion 594 456 30.2 % 927 -36.0 % Other operating expenses 2,233 2,266 -1.5 % 3,660 -39.0 % Total noninterest expense 29,924 27,138 10.3 % 32,607 -8.2 % Income before tax 22,783 13,641 67.0 % 16,709 36.4 % Income tax expense 6,439 4,466 44.2 % 4,333 48.6 % Net income $ 16,344 $ 9,175 78.1 % $ 12,376 32.1 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,464,263 30,426,967 30,830,445 Diluted 30,464,263 30,426,967 30,859,119 Common shares outstanding 30,719,591 30,657,629 31,173,881

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Percentage 2020 2019 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 159,464 $ 173,135 -7.9 % Interest on securities 8,852 10,996 -19.5 % Dividends on FHLB stock 696 858 -18.8 % Interest on deposits in other banks 495 1,085 -54.4 % Total interest and dividend income 169,507 186,074 -8.9 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 28,663 48,406 -40.8 % Interest on borrowings 1,838 439 318.8 % Interest on subordinated debentures 4,984 5,293 -5.8 % Total interest expense 35,485 54,138 -34.5 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 134,022 131,936 1.6 % Credit loss expense 40,371 19,418 107.9 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 93,651 112,518 -16.8 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 6,434 7,362 -12.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 2,920 3,519 -17.0 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 3,478 3,752 -7.3 % Net gain on sales of securities 15,712 1,295 1113.3 % Other operating income 5,751 4,915 17.0 % Total noninterest income 34,295 20,843 64.5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 49,645 50,149 -1.0 % Occupancy and equipment 13,633 12,517 8.9 % Data processing 8,233 6,633 24.1 % Professional fees 5,255 6,459 -18.6 % Supplies and communications 2,337 2,220 5.3 % Advertising and promotion 1,783 2,632 -32.2 % Other operating expenses 7,245 11,207 -35.4 % Total noninterest expense 88,131 91,817 -4.0 % Income before tax 39,815 41,544 -4.2 % Income tax expense 11,945 11,840 0.9 % Net income $ 27,870 $ 29,704 -6.2 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.91 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.91 $ 0.96 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,276,462 30,736,456 Diluted 30,276,462 30,769,160 Common shares outstanding 30,719,591 31,173,881

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 4,734,511 $ 52,586 4.42 % $ 4,680,048 $ 52,230 4.49 % $ 4,519,770 $ 57,929 5.08 % Securities (2) 696,285 1,972 1.13 % 589,932 3,225 2.19 % 630,450 3,769 2.39 % FHLB stock 16,385 204 4.95 % 16,385 203 5.00 % 16,385 286 6.93 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 340,486 84 0.10 % 386,956 78 0.08 % 35,140 193 2.18 % Total interest-earning assets 5,787,667 54,846 3.77 % 5,673,321 55,736 3.95 % 5,201,745 62,177 4.74 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 64,814 69,667 99,492 Allowance for credit losses (86,615 ) (66,926 ) (49,762 ) Other assets 245,589 219,383 210,142 Total assets $ 6,011,455 $ 5,895,445 $ 5,461,617 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 99,161 $ 17 0.07 % $ 92,676 $ 18 0.08 % $ 82,665 $ 31 0.15 % Money market and savings 1,771,615 2,192 0.49 % 1,677,081 2,309 0.55 % 1,555,639 6,180 1.58 % Time deposits 1,357,167 4,823 1.41 % 1,458,351 6,562 1.81 % 1,692,419 9,784 2.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,227,943 7,032 0.87 % 3,228,108 8,889 1.11 % 3,330,723 15,995 1.91 % Borrowings 163,364 582 1.42 % 342,437 760 0.89 % 74,239 367 1.96 % Subordinated debentures 118,733 1,627 5.48 % 118,583 1,645 5.55 % 118,145 1,757 5.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,510,040 9,241 1.05 % 3,689,128 11,294 1.23 % 3,523,107 18,119 2.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,859,832 1,589,668 1,300,704 Other liabilities 87,811 68,311 71,631 Stockholders' equity 553,772 548,338 566,175 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,011,455 $ 5,895,445 $ 5,461,617 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 45,605 $ 44,442 $ 44,058 Cost of deposits 0.55 % 0.74 % 1.37 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.70 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.13 % 3.15 % 3.36 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 4,644,647 $ 159,464 4.59 % $ 4,514,707 $ 173,135 5.13 % Securities (2) 636,860 8,852 1.85 % 616,503 11,141 2.41 % FHLB stock 16,385 696 5.68 % 16,385 858 7.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 277,698 495 0.24 % 60,240 1,085 2.41 % Total interest-earning assets 5,575,590 169,507 4.06 % 5,207,835 186,219 4.78 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 77,263 103,098 Allowance for credit losses (71,587 ) (38,885 ) Other assets 223,675 193,944 Total assets $ 5,804,941 $ 5,465,992 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 91,618 $ 56 0.08 % $ 83,953 $ 93 0.15 % Money market and savings 1,712,121 9,281 0.72 % 1,541,548 17,940 1.56 % Time deposits 1,445,763 19,327 1.79 % 1,802,303 30,373 2.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,249,502 28,664 1.18 % 3,427,804 48,406 1.89 % Borrowings 211,976 1,839 1.16 % 28,536 439 2.06 % Subordinated debentures 118,587 4,984 5.60 % 118,006 5,293 5.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,580,065 35,487 1.32 % 3,574,346 54,138 2.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 1,595,368 1,270,029 Other liabilities 75,487 56,607 Stockholders' equity 554,021 565,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,804,941 $ 5,465,992 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 134,020 $ 132,081 Cost of deposits 0.79 % 1.38 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.74 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.21 % 3.39 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Hanmi Financial Corporation 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Assets $ 6,106,782 $ 6,218,163 $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,677 ) (11,742 ) (11,808 ) (11,873 ) (11,950 ) Tangible assets $ 6,095,105 $ 6,206,421 $ 5,605,882 $ 5,526,311 $ 5,516,032 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 563,203 $ 547,436 $ 552,958 $ 563,267 $ 574,527 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,677 ) (11,742 ) (11,808 ) (11,873 ) (11,950 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 551,526 $ 535,694 $ 541,150 $ 551,394 $ 562,577 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.22 % 8.80 % 9.84 % 10.17 % 10.39 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.05 % 8.63 % 9.65 % 9.98 % 10.20 % Common shares outstanding 30,719,591 30,657,629 30,622,741 30,799,624 31,173,881 Tangible common equity per common share $ 17.95 $ 17.47 $ 17.67 $ 17.90 $ 18.05 (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

Paycheck Protection Program

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) to introduce a new program, entitled the “Paycheck Protection Program,” which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA’s 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 third quarter reflects this participation. This table below shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.

PPP Non-GAAP Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios)