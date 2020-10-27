Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,717 in the last 365 days.

URAC and 80 Organizations Call on DEA to Create Registry for Telemedicine Treatment of Substance Abuse

On Oct. 26th, URAC joined 80 other organizations, led by the Alliance for Connected Care, in calling for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to implement a telemedicine special registration.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 26th, URAC joined 80 other organizations, led by the Alliance for Connected Care, in calling for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to implement a telemedicine special registration. This registration process would enable providers to safely prescribe controlled substances remotely.

The nation’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated the value of increased access to telemedicine to enable all qualified providers, including Community Mental Health Centers and addiction treatment facilities, to prescribe Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).

The failure to have a registry to allow for providers of telemedicine services to prescribe is a failure of the bureaucracy. On October 24, 2018, President Trump signed into law the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act. This legislation required the Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), to announce regulations specifying the circumstances for a special registration for telemedicine.

It has been a full two years since adoption of the SUPPORT Act and no meaningful progress has been made to further the execution of this critical policy.

Since the outset of the COVID-19 epidemic, the DEA, in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), decided to allow remote prescribing of controlled substances using telemedicine without a prior in-person exam, regardless of the patient’s location. While this update is vital to ensuring patients continue to have access to the care they require, such an emergency action is only required because the DEA and other federal agencies have failed to execute the requirements of the SUPPORT Act.

Given the worsening opioid overdose crisis, URAC and 80 stakeholder organizations urge the DEA to move forward with the telemedicine special registration process required by federal law that will enable SAMHSA waivered clinicians, Community Mental Health Centers and addiction treatment facilities to prescribe MAT to patients with OUD via telemedicine technology.

Read the full letter and list of undersigned organizations here.

Attachments 

Laura A. Wood
URAC
202-326-3968
communications@urac.org

You just read:

URAC and 80 Organizations Call on DEA to Create Registry for Telemedicine Treatment of Substance Abuse

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.