Almaden Identifies New High Priority Exploration Target at the Ixtaca Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that a field geology exploration program is now underway in the Company’s property surrounding the area of the Ixtaca project. In the past the Company developed a geologic and exploration model for the Ixtaca deposit and region. The Ixtaca deposit occurs in both young volcanic rocks and underlying carbonate sedimentary rocks. The bulk of the known Ixtaca deposit epithermal veins are hosted by the underlying sedimentary rocks while the overlying volcanic unit is widely altered to clay minerals, which is typical of the upper part of an epithermal vein system.



Where uneroded, immediately above and adjacent to the Ixtaca deposit, is an area of intensely clay altered volcanic rock. This alteration extends to the southeast of the Ixtaca deposit area to form a larger area of this volcanic hosted clay alteration, about 1.5 km by 1 km in size named the SE Alteration Zone. Most of this zone has never been tested by drilling and, like that of the alteration above the Ixtaca deposit, could also obscure as yet undiscovered epithermal veins at depth. Any epithermal veins found here would be a new discovery and outside the envelope of the Ixtaca deposit veining which was the focus of the 2018 Feasibility study and 2019 environmental permit application.

The Company’s current review of exploration data from our previous programs includes assessing satellite alteration studies, geophysical studies and soil, rock and drilling geochemical data. Along with this review, satellite imagery from a more recently launched satellite with enhanced abilities for spectral analysis and detection of alteration minerals was studied. This satellite is able to identify strong spectral matches for the clay mineral “buddingtonite”. Buddingtonite is a NH4 clay mineral that has been identified occurring above, and associated with, epithermal veins in different parts of the world. The recent enhanced satellite imagery identified spectral matches for buddingtonite in the altered volcanic rocks immediately adjacent to the Ixtaca deposit. The same imagery has also detected numerous spectral matches for buddingtonite in an area roughly 150 by 650 metres within the SE Alteration Zone (see attached map). This area coincides with the intersection of several lineal features parallel to vein trends within the Ixtaca zone. Also identified are zones of possible NH4 illite alteration, another mineral closely associated with epithermal veining. Parts of the alteration zones that have not been drill tested were covered by past CSAMT and IP geophysical surveys, which identified high resistivity responses at depth, which help define targets for potential epithermal vein zones.

The current field-based program of geologic mapping and prospecting will include ground based spectral alteration analysis. This work is expected to confirm and better identify and outline alteration zonation in order to define targets for a future drilling program. The desktop review of exploration data from previous work on other parts of the property is continuing.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almaden, stated, “We believe that the presence of buddingtonite in the SE Alteration zone would be significant in helping us to vector into new potential areas of epithermal veining, as this clay mineral is known to be associated with epithermal veining in different parts of the world, and does appear to occur on this property in association with the known Ixtaca epithermal veins. This new satellite imagery is particularly encouraging given the coincidence of the strong spectral match for buddingtonite with the geophysical anomalies in the SE Alteration Zone. We look forward to continuing exploration of this exciting new area.”

Exploration Opportunities

The Ixtaca deposit is one of several exploration targets on the Company’s mineral claims, which cover an area of high-level epithermal clay alteration. The project area is partially covered by volcanic ash deposits which mask underlying alteration, potential vein zones and associated soil responses. In areas devoid of this covering ash soil sampling has defined several distinct zones of elevated gold and silver values and trace elements typically associated with epithermal vein systems. The Ixtaca zone is one of the largest areas of gold/silver soil response but it is also one of the areas with the least ash cover on the project.

Management believes that the other altered and geochemically anomalous areas could represent additional zones of underlying quartz-carbonate epithermal veining like the Ixtaca zone. The potential quantity and grade of these exploration targets is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration and/or study to define these exploration targets as a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if additional exploration will result in these exploration targets being delineated as a Mineral Resource. The potential quantity and grade of these exploration targets has not been used in this Study.

Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P. Eng., President and CEO of Almaden, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faaadb6c-cdcb-4e18-8403-8dacf5126db5