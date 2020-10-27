Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOE Awards Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract for Information Systems Technical Support Services

Cincinnati – Today, the Office of Environmental Management (EM) is awarding an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for Information Systems Technical Support Services to Tuknik Government Services LLC, (Chantilly, VA) an 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation.  The IDIQ contract value is $15 million, with a 5-year ordering period of performance.  The contract is to support the Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center (EMCBC) and its supported sites and offices.

The contract will provide for General Desktop and Server Management, Network Infrastructure Design and Operations, Cyber Security Program Compliance, Implementation and Documentation, Data Facility Management, Mission Application and System Support, and associated program elements.

