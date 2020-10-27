Elmcroft of Braeswood Caregiver Receives Texas Assisted Living Association Hero Award

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emillienne Mache, caregiver at Elmcroft of Braeswood, assisted living community, recently became one of ten recipients of this year’s highly prestigious Texas Assisted Living Association Hero Awards! There are eight categories: Aide, Activity Director, Chef, Director of Sales/Marketing, Memory Care Specialist, Nurse, All Star (Other Staff), and Executive Director. Emillienne was one of two winners in the Aide category for this year!

Emillienne was born in Cameroon, Africa, where she was a schoolteacher. She and her family came to the United States and settled in Texas in 2019. Here she became a Certified Nursing Assistant and began her career in senior living. Upon receiving the award, Emillienne said, “I really appreciate the award; receiving it has really boosted my career and encourages me to move forward. I am a very happy caregiver!”

To say that the staff loves and appreciates Emillienne would be an understatement. When asked what it’s like to work with her, Executive Director Phil Tanner said, “Emillienne sprinkles magic dust with every step she takes here at Elmcroft of Braeswood! She is so wonderful with our residents and the community as a whole, and has such a natural, delightful way of interacting with everyone! She brightens everyone’s day and raises the bar for us all with seemingly no effort.”

Emillienne’s relationship with Elmcroft is not one-sided; she has gotten as much out of working at Elmcroft of Braeswood as her coworkers and residents have gotten out of working with her. “Working in assisted living at Elmcroft of Braeswood has moved me forward to another stage! I am so proud for choosing Elmcroft Senior Living. The residents of this facility are so kind and wonderful, they make me smile every time I work, and my colleagues are marvelous,” said Emillienne.

Shamim Wu, chief operating officer at Eclipse Senior Living, the operating company for Elmcroft, said, “Elmcroft of Braeswood is a stronger community because of Emillienne’s leadership. Her commitment to Eclipse Senior Living’s mission is evident every day in the way she takes initiative, supports her colleagues, and cares for our residents. Emillienne is truly dedicated to enriching the lives of the individuals who live and work with us by responding to their unique needs and universal desire for dignity and respect.​​​​​ We congratulate her on this award, and we are honored to be her colleagues.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94a58e1d-679f-4ca3-9a0f-30468f846225

