IVC Telecom Launches New Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVC Telecom, a leading independent telecom company based in Montreal, Quebec, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, available for both iOS and Android mobile devices. The app serves as an addition to the existing unlimited internet service, illustrating the telecom company’s initiative in building a seamless, fun and easy digital experience for its subscribers.



With hundreds of thousands of active users in Canada subscribed to the young telecom company, IVC Telecom aims to become one of the leading independent telecom companies in Canada with premium user experience.

IVC Telecom’s new app provides users a new way to access information on IVC Telecom’s newest promotional offers, easy bill payment process, as well as a one-stop customer support system to cater to every single user. This new mobile app allows the telecom company to foster deeper relationships with its subscribers, helping the brand continue to serve its subscribers while staying on track of its remarkable growth since its inception in 2016.

“It’s all about staying connected. As a company that specialises in connecting our users through technology, IVC Telecom would like to also facilitate deeper connections with our subscribers. This mobile app is the answer to our initiative to connect our fellow Canadians with the world, and to each other in our community,” said Vipin Kumar, Customer Service Manager of IVC Telecom. “It allows us to better communicate with our customers, while creating a personalized customer experience through the means of digital technology.”

Features on the new IVC Telecom’s mobile app include:

1. Navigate with ease – The new app features a sleek look and a user-friendly interface, designed for users to navigate the app with ease.

2. Convenient bill payment – Through the in-app billing feature, users will now be able to view, download and complete bill payments with just a few clicks.

3. One-stop customer support – With the built-in customer support, users can now contact customer service, open a service ticket or upgrade internet service plan easily within the app.

4. Staying up-to-date – Customers can now stay up to date with IVC Telecom’s future product launch and company news, as well as promotional info on limited time offers.

The new mobile app is the first step of the many changes as IVC Telecom moves towards digitalization. Serving as the bridge between IVC Telecom and its users, the goal of the app is to facilitate connections with its users and provide a one-of-a-kind telecommunications experience.

To learn more, please visit www.ivctel.com or download the mobile app on App Store or Google Play now.

IVC Telecom also plans to launch their newly renovated website in the near future. The new website will feature a more user-centric, responsive and streamlined website to enhance customer’s experience during their visit. IVC Telecom wants to offer visitors a one-stop destination to learn and shop their newest internet offers, and at the same time provide customers an improved customer support structure to better serve their customers. Stay tuned for future announcement.

About IVC Telecom

IVC Telecom is an independent internet service provider, founded in 2016 and based in Quebec, Canada with the promise to provide affordable, reliable and the fastest internet and home phone services. IVC came into existence with the simple act of giving back to the community. IVC Telecom’s mission is to provide the best quality services at a reasonable price while treating our customers with the utmost respect.

Media contacts

Management of Public Relations, IVC Telecom

social@ivctel.com