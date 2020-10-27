Investment Fraud Lawyers Open a NYC Location
Premier national law firm opens location for investors in the heart of New York City.NYC, NY, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haselkorn & Thibaut P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) is helping investors in the New York tri-state area. The law firm specializes in helping investors (individuals, charities, trusts, pension funds, etc.) recover their investment losses due to a stockbroker and financial advisor negligence or misconduct.
"As former licensed securities brokers and defense lawyers, Matthew Thibaut and I have a unique perspective and an insider's view of some of the complex legal and regulatory issues associated with this area of law," explained attorney Jason Haselkorn. Together, their team of lawyers has well over 50 years of legal experience successfully handling thousands of securities arbitration claims. Attorney Matthew Thibaut added: "Our motivation in launching our law firm was to use our knowledge and experience to aggressively fight for the rights of our investor clients." Many of the cases they handle are processed through the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Office of Dispute Resolution and they involve private, confidential customer claim arbitrations that are often limited to only paper discovery and no depositions or court appearances.
Haselkorn & Thibaut P.A., is a boutique law firm serving high net worth investor clients nationwide, from Hawaii to Puerto Rico. Attorney Matthew Thibaut described the law firm as: "a unique blend of the experience, resources, and sophistication of a large law firm with the high level of personalized and specialized service typically found with a boutique law firm."
The firm handles a wide range of investment-related claims, including:
• Securities Fraud and Investment Fraud
• Stockbroker Negligence and Financial Advisor Malpractice
• FINRA Arbitration and Mediation
• Elder Financial Exploitation
• Churning and Excessive Trading
• Misrepresentation or Omission
• Overconcentration
• Unsuitable Investments
The new law office is located on Park Avenue in the heart of New York City:
Haselkorn & Thibaut P.A.
Investment Fraud Lawyers
125 Park Ave 25th Floor, New York, NY 10017
(332) 213-2576
1 888-628-5590
As a resource to investors, the firm has created a new website: InvestmentFraudLawyers.com. The website features important information about the law firm's practice areas, with additional valuable information to help educate and warn investors, as well as keep investors updated with the latest financial services news, and the types of issues and misconduct currently taking place in the financial services industry.
"We look forward to building on our history of recovering investment losses for people who have seen years of hard work or their life savings, inheritance, or other assets wiped out by negligence or misconduct on the part of their stockbroker or financial advisor," said Matthew Thibaut. "We encourage any investor who suspects suspicious activity or notices unexplained losses in their account to contact us immediately for a free consultation. Our firm does not charge any fees, unless we can recover losses for you," said Jason Haselkorn.
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a law firm that specializes in handling investment fraud matters and FINRA arbitration claims for high net worth investors nationwide. The law firm has offices near Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida, on Park Avenue in New York, as well as satellite office across the country in Phoenix, Arizona, Houston, Texas, and Cary, North Carolina.
They represent both individual and institutional investors seeking to aggressively pursue their claims and maximize their recovery of investment losses for victims of negligence or investment fraud. As former financial advisors and former securities industry defense attorneys, they are an experienced group of lawyers that have moved from the defense side, to YOUR side and they are available to assist you today.
Call 1-888-628-5590 or visit our website.
Jason Haselkorn
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.
+1 888-628-5590
email us here