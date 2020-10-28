Fundera Named the LendVer 2020 Best Small Business Loan Provider

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders and service providers announces industry leader in small business financing

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders and providers has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Small Business Loan Provider, and has selected New York, NY based Fundera.

Fundera is a technology driven, small business financing marketplace that utilizes integrated loan application software to quickly align borrowers with the best financing. Fundera provides both advice and comparison technology to help business owners easily identify their best-fit financial products and, ultimately, make better business decisions. Fundera offers a full suite of business loan products for small business owners. Fundera focuses on providing SBA loans, alternative business financing, and startup loans to small businesses unable to access capital through a bank or other traditional avenues.

Fundera is one of the few business loan platforms still offering a wide array of financing options during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundera provides financing options for a variety of small businesses, offers loan sizes from $5,000 to $15 million, and has only a 500 minimum credit score requirement. Fundera’s business loan application is simple and fast, and the entire loan process can be conducted and monitored online.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Fundera amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best loan providers. Those business owners located in the United States who are interested in reviewing financing options through Fundera, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.