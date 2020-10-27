Portwell Launches 10th Generation Intel® Core™ (Formerly Comet Lake S) Mini-ITX Embedded Motherboard
New WADE-8212 Mini-ITX supports Intel Q470E chipset and 10th Generation Core processors up to 10 cores/20 threads
This means it now offers up to 20 percent more cores than previous generation processors, up to 31 percent better performance on multi-tasking compute-intensive applications”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance. announces WADE-8212, the latest addition to its family of Mini-ITX form factor embedded system boards. According to Maria Yang, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing engineer, the new WADE-8212 is designed to provide more powerful multi-tasking function and enhanced high-definition imaging capability with faster network (2.5Gb) connectivity. Its rich I/Os and expansion support multiple peripheral devices in diverse applications such as industrial automation, robotic manufacturing, automated test equipment, semiconductor equipment, factory process control, automated guide vehicle (AGV), medical equipment, communications appliances, IoT gateway, smart transportation and much more.
American Portwell’s WADE-8212 supports the Intel Q470E chipset and the latest 10th Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron processor platform (formerly Comet Lake S) up to 10 cores/20 threads (35W-80W) in LGA1200 socket. It also features dual-channel DDR4 2400/2666/2933 MHz Non-ECC SDRAM on two SO-DIMM sockets up to 64 GB; 1 and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (Intel I219LM and I225LM); 5x COM ports (Two are BIOS configurable); 6x USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 4x USB 2.0; 4x SATA III ports, GPIO and Audio Jack; a rich expansion interface includes 1x PCIe Gen 3 x16, 1x M.2 key E 2230 for wireless modules (Bluetooth/WiFi), 1x M.2. key M 2242/2260/2280 for SSD, 1x M.2 key B 3042 and SIM card socket for 4G/5G; triple display includes 1x DP 1.2 (4K resolution), 1x HDMI 2.0a (4K resolution), 1x VGA (resolution up to 1920x1200) on rear, 1x LVDS (resolution up to 1920x1200) connector on board; ATX power; and onboard TPM 2.0 for security.
Significantly Improved Performance and New Designed Features
“The newly-designed WADE-8212 features the latest Intel 10th Generation Core processors,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director. “This means it now offers up to 20 percent more cores than previous generation processors, up to 31 percent better performance on multi-tasking compute-intensive applications, and as much as 11 percent improved performance on single-task compute-intensive applications. But the benefits don’t stop there,” Lam adds. “It features MOSFET Heatsink to dissipate heat more efficiently and is suitable for fanless systems. To enhance serviceability, it has the option to use rechargeable CMOS battery for longer CMOS data retention. A compact PCIe card guide is designed to make easier installation and prevention of damage. Its 2.5 Gigabit LAN support (Intel I225LM) can boost networking performance up to 2.5 times faster than a traditional 1 Gigabit LAN, so the user benefits from faster file transfers and smoother video streaming while retaining high quality.”
“What’s more,” Lam continues, “the improved WADE-8212 boasts a wide range of I/O and rich expansion, including 1x PCI Express x16 and multiple M.2 slots for wireless connectivity, storage and increased functionality in a wide range of applications. In addition,” Lam confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long product life span (15+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
