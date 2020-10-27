Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Herniated Disc: How Chiropractors Can Help with Spinal Decompression to Avoid Surgery

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back pain, inflammation, and weakness caused by a herniated disc can prevent you from being an active participant in your own life. Spinal decompression is a proven method of addressing back pain and impaired mobility brought on by a herniated disc. What many people do not realize is that there are two types of spinal decompression procedures – surgical and non-surgical.

While surgical spinal decompression is an effective method of herniated disc treatment, it comes with several drawbacks. Spinal decompression surgery requires a lengthy recovery period averaging between four and six weeks. Recovery from this surgery also involves the use of prescription pain medication. Spinal decompression performed by a chiropractor is an attractive method of herniated disc treatment because it is natural and non-invasive.

Dr. Donald Phillips, DC, of Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX, seeks to draw attention to the benefits of chiropractic spinal decompression. An advocate of natural healing, Dr. Phillips urges those suffering from disc herniation to consider natural alternatives before committing themselves to an invasive surgical procedure.

“Chiropractic spinal decompression has changed the lives of many of my patients,” says Dr. Phillips. “Before committing to surgery, consider the natural alternative.”

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He holds multiple degrees and an extensive list of certifications. Dr. Phillips is a strong proponent of holistic medicine and seeks to share the benefits of chiropractic care with his community.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness can be reached online or over the phone at (210) 545-1144.

Herniated Disc: How Chiropractors Can Help with Spinal Decompression to Avoid Surgery

