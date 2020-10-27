Crescent Leasing Space in the “New” 2401 Cedar Springs Office Building

2401 Cedar Springs is in the heart of Uptown Dallas and at the crossroads of Cedar Springs Road and Maple Ave. with easy access to the Dallas area. The bright open space of the 2401 Cedar Springs lobby connects the buidling with Uptown Dallas' trendy shopping, restaurants and vibrant nightlife. 2401 Cedar Springs redesigned concourse floor is outfitted with a state-of-the-art conference center, including a social lounge, full-service fitness center and luxurious locker rooms.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) completes the transformation of 2401 Cedar Springs into a “new building” in Dallas’ most desired live-work-and-play location, Uptown Dallas. Crescent and JLL are currently leasing the full 200,000 square feet of reinvented office space complete with COVID-19 protections in the building located at Cedar Springs Road and Maple Ave.

Architectural firm Corgan was engaged to integrate a once inward-looking structure into a pedestrian-friendly office space with landscape views and other features that connect 2401 Cedar Springs with Uptown Dallas, which is coveted for its trendy shopping, restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.

The seven-floor Class AA office building offers desired high-tech, high-end building amenities and was redesigned with new technology, modern designs, and innovative amenities to improve building operations and customer convenience. Improvements include a new pass-through lobby, an outdoor patio with seating and a fire pit, and Wi-Fi in all common areas. The reimagined design features updated floor plans and modernized common areas and restrooms.

“We completed a top-to-bottom redesign – virtually creating a new Class AA office facility with desirable building amenities to match the neighborhood features of Uptown Dallas,” said John Zogg, Managing Director for Crescent. “Young talented workers want to office in this type of fresh environment. This helps our customers attract and retain top talent.”

A redesigned concourse floor is outfitted with a state-of-the-art conference facility, catering kitchen, and full-service fitness center with luxurious locker rooms and cutting-edge workout equipment, including a Peloton Bike and full range of cardio and strength apparatus, a social lounge with gourmet vending, wine lockers, and collaborative work stations. The concourse also features a TruGolf Multisport Simulator with an E6 interactive sports camera where customers can enjoy golf, foot golf, soccer, baseball, and hockey. Valet parking is available for building customers and visitors.

In addition to office suites, the seven-story building features a 9,313 square-foot ground floor retail space available for a fashionable restaurant opportunity. The restaurant space includes an adjacent patio area fronting Maple Ave.

The first floor and concourse also offer available space for office suites. The first floor has 2,257 to 7,165 square-foot spaces available for lease. The concourse has 8,904 square feet of office space available. Floors two through seven offer more traditional floor plans ranging from 26,972 to 32,625 square feet with Uptown Dallas views.

“Each square foot of the 200,000 square feet of space has been reimagined, and nearly every surface of 2401 Cedar Springs has been modernized, creating a fresh and inviting environment,” said Zogg. “This ‘virtually new’ office building in Uptown Dallas offers unmatched amenities and 200,000 square feet of contiguous office space ready for move-in.”

Building renovations include a new ventilation system with increased capacity to recycle fresh air and meets enhanced ventilation system design standards for healthy indoor air quality. The improved ventilation minimizes adverse health effects and is part of improvements made to address customer comfort and safety in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A new self-cleaning technology, NanoSeptic®, has been applied to high-impact, high-touch surfaces throughout 2401 Cedar Springs. Powered by light, small non-toxic minerals continuously clean and remove contaminants from common areas.

Zogg and Crescent have been strong advocates of clean and healthy workspaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, using diligence, staff, and technology to keep office environments healthy for customers at all office buildings owned or managed by Crescent. At the start of COVID-19, Crescent worked with building customers to understand their needs and implement CDC recommendations. Wearing personal protective equipment, such as face coverings, locating hand sanitizer stations in lobbies and other common areas, along with safe social distancing in common areas has been combined with enhanced cleaning. Enhanced cleaning includes continual cleaning of high-traffic areas, such as stairwells and lobby areas by janitorial staff day and night. Limiting the number of people in elevators and socially distancing in lobbies are additional steps benefitting customer health and safety.

“We want to ensure that our customers feel safe in the office environment. We have been working closely to meet customer expectations,” added Zogg. This approach was incorporated into the redesign of 2401 Cedar Springs.

“The redeveloped 200,000 square feet at Cedar Springs provides our customers with a unique opportunity to create and control a secure environment that meets COVID-19 office space needs. Our current shell condition space allows for the build-out of six-foot office and strategic meeting spaces to provide safe social distancing for employees,” emphasized Zogg.

The main level of 2401 Cedar Springs features a reconfigured pass-through lobby and two easily accessible entrances that connect Cedar Springs Road and Maple Ave. The lobbies are spacious, bright, and inviting, thanks to new lighting and full height glass windows that create transparency and draw in the energy of the sidewalk and streets. The introduction of light helps NanoSeptic® self-cleaning technology eliminate contaminants.

Customers can find innovation and unique concepts around every corner of 2401 Cedar Springs, including the parking garage. The building offers electric vehicle charging stations for customer use and bicycle storage. The location is in a walkable environment in Uptown Dallas with easy access to public transportation.

2401 Cedar Springs sits directly across from The Crescent® and upscale Hotel Crescent Court. It is near the award-winning McKinney & Olive premier office building, The Ritz Carlton, Dallas, and other high-end hotels and residential developments. 2401 Cedar Springs is within a one-mile radius of approximately 20,000 multifamily units.

2401 Cedar Springs is one of four Crescent managed buildings in Dallas to add urban beekeeping to its customer service profile in 2020 with two beehives added to 2401 Cedar Spring's rooftop.

The fully revamped building is near downtown’s Dallas Arts District and Klyde Warren Park with easy access to downtown and other Dallas-Fort Worth communities. Both Cedar Springs Road and Maple Ave. provide convenient freeway access to Dallas North Tollway, one of Dallas’ primary north-south arterial freeways, and Woodall Rodgers Freeway, which allows quick access to I-35 and I-30 to the west and North Central Expressway and I-45 to the east.

Images available: https://app.box.com/s/ji2unr8xehqa78r8e98llymiz1pc0hml