Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,616 in the last 365 days.

Angola's role in pacification of region acknowledged

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 27 - United Nations has recognised Angola’s role in search for peace and stability in the sub-region and in the African continent. ,

This was expressed by the resident coordinator of the United Nation's systems in Angola, Zahira Virani, at the celebration of the UN’s 75 anniversary, on Monday.

The UN official said that the country has been demonstrating strong performance in the international and regional cooperation, by leading, for example, the efforts to bring peace in the region. 

Zahira Virani also recognised the country’s support for UN reforms.

The official said that the move has been clear and permanent, as happened with the signing of the new Cooperation Framework, early this year, which added the efforts to the compliance of  the objective of 2030 Agenda. 

Zahira Virani expressed the supports for the tireless efforts of the Angolan government to reduce the covid-19 impact.  

In turn the, minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola, Téte António stated that the country’s contribution to resolution to the conflicts continues, with focused on the continent’s elections, main cause of instability. 

As for the pandemic, the official stressed the government commitment to fight the pandemic, in addition to support the vulnerable people.

The minister thanked the friend countries and international organizations for supporting Angola. 

In his speech, Teté António defended the inclusion of more national staff in the UN system, as a recent study, carried out by the organisation itself, showed that Angola is one of the least represented countries. 

,

You just read:

Angola's role in pacification of region acknowledged

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.