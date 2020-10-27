SkyBitz Kinnect Telematics Gateway for SmartTrailer Now Available

SkyBitz Kinnect Integrates Trailer Sensor Data Through One Device for Total Asset Connectivity

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, announced the launch of SkyBitz Kinnect today, the next generation of advanced GPS tracking solutions that integrates sensor data from trailers and containers through one communications device. Customers can now easily tap into asset data, including cargo visibility, increasing capacity for real-time response to load status.



SkyBitz Kinnect is the foundation for SkyBitz SmartTrailer™ offerings, combining high processing power, wireless technology, a large capacity solar rechargeable battery, and an optional tether capability, resulting in the most flexible and expandable telematics platform in the industry.

“As leaders in digital connectivity, we are excited to introduce the industry’s most advanced telematics device ever, SkyBitz Kinnect,” states Siamak Azmoudeh, Vice President of Product Line Management. “SkyBitz Kinnect raises the bar for telematics performance, driving profitability with exact location and statuses of trailers or intermodal containers in real-time. Additional wireless sensors capabilities deliver SmartTrailer information driving higher levels of productivity.”

With the SkyBitz Kinnect offering, customers will benefit from the following:

10+ year product life in harshest environments

Wireless platform supports a variety of sensor capabilities

Multiple power options ensure continuous connectivity

Volumetric capacity measurements of trailers or containers

SkyBitz Kinnect currently supports wireless sensors to provide cargo and door status, cargo images and provides the ability to support additional wireless sensors. SkyBitz Kinnect is designed to support installation on multiple asset types, including dry-van trailers, flatbeds, tankers, intermodal containers, and chassis.

To learn more about SkyBitz SmartTrailer solutions and how it can improve business operations, please visit https://www.skybitz.com/kinnect/

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz provides customers with intelligent asset tracking and data analytics solutions that improve workflow and drive profitability. With over 30 years of experience in commercial telematics, our products have revolutionized the way customers in the transportation and logistics industries do business. We continue to expand, building on our reputation for what we do best: delivering exceptional customer experiences, enabling us to extend our market share in a dynamic, competitive landscape.



SkyBitz Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telular Corporation, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

