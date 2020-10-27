Enginuity E|ONE Engine Achieves Major Fuel Efficiency Milestone

Third-party laboratory confirms 30% efficiency; company on-track to achieve 38% efficiency or more.

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enginuity Power Systems announced today that its 0.5L natural-gas fuel engine achieved 30% efficiency during third-party testing. The company also announced it is on track to achieve its target of a minimum 38% efficiency, making it the best in its class.



The U.S. designed and built engine features Enginuity’s patented four-stroke, mirror balanced, inwardly opposed piston engine technology. In addition to being highly efficient, the low-vibration design is lightweight, ultra-quiet, meets EPA emissions requirements, and is extremely robust, providing a minimum of 40,000 hours of service life and 20+ years of steady performance.

“The engine will be installed in several of our E|ONE micro-Combined Heat & Power pilot systems starting in late 2020,” said Jacques Beaudry-Losique, President of Enginuity Power Systems. The E|ONE System is a total home energy solution, providing required electricity and space and water heating, operating on or off the grid, complimentary with solar systems.

“Our half-liter natural gas engine is already best in class, and our continuous improvement strategies will make it even better,” said Jacques Beaudry-Losique. “It’s what makes our micro-CHP systems the top home-power and heat solutions and allows us to launch other innovative products in several markets, such as portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, serial hybrids, and more.”

The E|ONE was awarded ‘Best in Show’, ‘Best Home Technology Product’ and ‘Best Energy Efficient Product’ at the 2020 International Builders Show in Las Vegas. Recently, a panel for the CleanEquity 2020 Conference identified Enginuity Power Systems as “one of the world’s most innovative sustainable technology companies.”

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in engine technology that forms the basis for its highly efficient micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, heat pumps, electric vehicle range extenders, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company maintains offices in Alexandria, Virginia, and Clinton Township, MI, both in the USA.

Contact: Mike Kotwick mkotwick@9pointsmedia.com 313-623-6686