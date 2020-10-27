Catchpoint Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm in End-User Experience Management

Catchpoint Endpoint Monitoring acknowledged as a strong performer, with a differentiated rating in the Vision and Cloud Capabilities criteria

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Monitoring, today announced that Catchpoint Endpoint Monitoring was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester New Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q4 2020.



“Remote working and a distributed workforce are here to stay. Managing the experience of workers anywhere in the world is critical but challenging. It is not possible to maintain high levels of productivity and efficiency without visibility into the employee experience, from their device, the network, apps and services,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and Co-founder of Catchpoint. “Only Catchpoint can help companies ensure employee satisfaction by offering end-to-end visibility from each employee’s device, through any network and to any application.”

The report cites Catchpoint Endpoint Monitoring as a solution that “provides full visibility from the client all the way to third-party cloud services. Its internally hosted cloud solution shields customers from third-party outages, enabling them to quickly and reliably diagnose external outages.”

Catchpoint was evaluated for The Forrester New Wave™ based on 11 of the most significant providers in the End-User Experience Management category. Each vendor was scored against 10 criteria and where they stand in relation to each other. In the evaluation, Catchpoint received a differentiated rating in the cloud capabilities and vision criteria.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Although customers frequently use Catchpoint in on-premises environments, organizations whose employees rely heavily on third-party cloud services will benefit from Catchpoint’s deep visibility outside the four walls of the enterprise.”

Catchpoint Endpoint Monitoring quickly, and in real-time, identifies when an issue is happening with a remote application, the network, or on an employee’s device. The solution provides complete visibility needed to understand the true employee experience.

According to the report, “Customers love Catchpoint’s holistic approach to experience management, especially its network monitoring capability. Customer service is excellent, and implementation is easy.”

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experiences of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by the cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform to proactively detect, repair and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

Connect with Catchpoint

Press Contact:

