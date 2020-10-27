EarthCam Unveils Next-Generation Procore Integration

New jobsite visualization advances safety and compliance

/EIN News/ -- Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Procore Groundbreak, EarthCam announced its fourth generation of integration for Procore – the most widely used construction software platform. As Procore’s number one jobsite camera provider, EarthCam unveiled new ways to incorporate visual information for safety and compliance. Building on EarthCam’s comprehensive partnership, these new upgrades help teams automate the addition of imagery into Procore’s Daily Logs – users can now add visual data to safety violations, accidents, equipment records and site inspections.

In today’s challenging environment, assuring site safety has reached new levels of complexity. In addition to maintaining a safe work environment, the construction industry must adhere to expanded PPE regulations and social distancing requirements. EarthCam’s unique integration records visual proof of safe practices and compliance into the Daily Log workflow. Additionally, through EarthCam’s partnerships with third party safety auditing services, observations are automatically populated as action items in Procore. Observations include annotated photographs and details of any infraction – including time, location, remediation steps and required responders. Capturing critical visual evidence of compliance, promoting worker safety and mitigating risk increases companies’ ROI on their entire EarthCam/Procore investment.

“For years, we’ve been consistently delivering innovative functionality for our clients,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder at EarthCam. “As a trusted Procore Partner, we’re working extensively with analytics solutions and third party integrators to advance visual information for a safer jobsite.”

Site inspections in Procore’s Daily Logs can now be enhanced with EarthCam’s 360° reality capture photos, drone content and BIM 4D models. By empowering users with data-rich media that is simple to analyze and understand, construction teams can spend less time in the field and easily share updates across their organization, unifying communications.

This latest round of powerful features builds upon EarthCam’s long-standing integration with Procore, which already includes RFI, observations, change event creation and Daily Log automation for weather, waste and equipment. New efficiencies were also introduced today to make the Request for Information (RFI) process more flexible, allowing a ‘draft’ RFI to be created so that contextual data or annotations can be added to an image before it is sent to the assignee. This prevents duplicate data entry, and eliminates extra manual steps to amend ‘open’ RFIs, making workflow faster and more fluid.

Combined with EarthCam’s pioneering applications for AI-powered image recognition and editing of its time-lapse movies, EarthCam is driving productivity for a more visually informative jobsite. EarthCam provides end-to-end services, including camera rentals, same-day delivery and professional installation. To learn about the deeper Procore integration and the benefits for construction industry professionals, visit EarthCam’s virtual exhibit at Procore Groundbreak or earthcam.net/procore.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

Attachments

Francesca DePalo EarthCam 201-488-1111 press@earthcam.com