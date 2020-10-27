VelocityEHS Upgrades Industrial Hygiene Software with Game-Changing Laboratory Integration

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, today announced the launch of new Laboratory Integration capabilities as part of major enhancements made to its Industrial Hygiene (IH) Software Solution. The integration allows IH specialists and EHS managers to quickly and easily define their sampling plans, collect sample data, generate chain-of-custody documents, upload lab results to their sample database, and verify compliance with stressor-specific IH standards. Working out of a shared system with their laboratories gives companies a huge advantage when it comes to controlling workplace risks.



Specific benefits to companies using VelocityEHS’ IH Laboratory Integration capabilities include:

Centralized & Standardized Interface

The new Laboratory Integration enables users to set up secure system access and permissions so laboratory staff can log-in and import customers’ analytical results directly through a centralized interface that helps eliminate the effort, delays and potential errors inherent to manual data transmission and entry.

Reduced Sampling & Data Errors

VelocityEHS’ lab sampling analysis guide (SAG) integration allows users to simply select from a complete catalog of SAGs for more than 75 percent of IH laboratory services in North America, helping ensure samples are collected according to their lab’s specific sampling methods and protocols for the unique stressors in their workplace. SAGs are automatically updated as sampling methodologies change, saving users hours, if not days of research and data mapping required by other IH software systems, and significantly reducing the risk for sampling and data errors.

IH laboratories currently offering SAG integration with VelocityEHS include: SGS Galson, Bureau Veritas, Chubb, HIH Laboratory, Indoor Biotechnologies, OSHTECH Incorporated, and SafeBridge Consultants, Inc. Interested labs can utilize VelocityEHS’ proprietary onboarding process whereby a new lab can be added in real-time eliminating the typical months-long integration project.

Faster Analysis & Reporting

By virtually eliminating data transfer errors and delays, VelocityEHS’ SAG integration and lab interface combine to provide users with significantly quicker turnaround times and streamlined data entry for faster analysis and reporting.

“We’ve developed an innovative strategy for lab integration. New customers can be on-boarded in less than a minute, enabling our lab partners to put their SAGs directly into their customers hands with virtually zero effort,” said Dave Risi, CIH, CSP, and Director of Industrial Hygiene Solutions at VelocityEHS. “Our unique IH software solution eliminates the time-consuming task of mapping workplace stressors onto your lab’s LIMS required by other IH software systems. This eliminates the burden on customers’ system administrators who would otherwise need to track down this information, while simultaneously reducing errors and support issues that so often weigh on the shoulders of EHS professionals and others in charge of IH programs. It’s a game changer.”

Download our new HIH Laboratory Case Study to hear a first-hand account of how businesses and IH laboratories alike can benefit from VelocityEHS’ new lab integration features.

Lab Integration is just one of the powerful new innovations included in the company’s comprehensive Industrial Hygiene solution. Designed and built by Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs) to help users maintain AIHA best-practice programs, VelocityEHS’ Industrial Hygiene solutions include industry-leading tools for Respirator Fit Testing, IH Sample & Equipment Management, Medical Surveillance and IH Program Management.

“Our Industrial Hygiene software simplifies complex IH data and gives users rapid access to the actionable insights they need to effectively control exposure risks,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our customers agree that this best-in-class-solution reduces the costs, time and effort required to manage their IH programs without sacrificing the health of their people or business.”

To learn more about how VelocityEHS can help simplify and streamline your industrial hygiene program, visit www. EHS .com/solutions/industrial-hygiene-software .

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide across multiple industries, the award winning VelocityEHS software simplifies key aspects of EHS management. Visit www.EHS.com for more information.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

VelocityEHS

Jennifer Sinkwitts

734.663.6707

jsinkwitts@ehs.com



