StarChase Announces the Release of AppTrac-365™ Version 2.0

AppTrac-365 delivers leading-edge location tracking management services, live-streamed via a real-time mapping platform.

/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, VA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarChase LLC, a leading GPS public safety technology company in the law enforcement and defense market, is pleased to share an important company milestone. AppTrac-365™ is the most recent addition to StarChase’s GPS Solutions portfolio, which has been showcased in Time Magazine, USA Today, and A&E Live PD.

AppTrac-365 utilizes your existing equipment to deliver leading-edge location tracking insight of your people and assets. The AppTrac-365 SaaS application is downloadable to any mobile device or wireless equipment and can track team members, vehicles, and other important assets. AppTrac-365, along with our other life-saving tools, is tied into our secure real-time mapping platform to provide unmatched visibility of assets across an entire operational spectrum.

AppTrac-365 is affordable, easily scalable, and offers an unparalleled ability to manage resources in order to make informed data-driven community-focused safety decisions.

This version 2.0 release is well-timed in honor of AppTrac-365’s one year anniversary milestone and is offered to both IOS and Android users. This latest update focuses on bolstering performance, enhancing features, and improving overall user experience. AppTrac365 V2.0 newly developed platform has been redesigned from the ground up, creating an application that is easy to use for both command staff and end-users. These enhancements also allow StarChase to quickly bring community-driven features and functionality to this suite of location management tools and services.

In this latest release, you can expect the following updates:

Improved design and layout

Intuitive user controls and menus

A new voice feedback feature

Access to easy application support & feedback

A What’s New section for real-time feature updates

“AppTrac365 isn’t just another app. It is an intuitive application that enhances team collaboration and operational management. During uncertain times, the option to offer cost-effective tracking capabilities to municipalities is paramount to public care and safety. AppTrac provides real-time location visibility to manage resources quickly and safely - in one user-friendly platform - on any existing company infrastructure”, stated Trevor Fischbach, President, StarChase.

Developed for critical incident response for law enforcement, border patrol, transportation, public utilities, and security agencies nationwide, AppTrac365 has proven to be a valuable resource. The application is practical for everyday operations and high-risk events where real-time situational awareness and automated alerts for informed decision-making are essential. Version 2.0 bolsters all AppTrac365 features, allowing full management visibility to track teams better, manage team time more resourcefully, and respond to community incidents more efficiently.

About StarChase:

StarChase provides multiple GPS technology solutions to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our technology is a trusted resource for domestic and international agencies for managing high-risk events, surveillance, real-time situational awareness, and day-to-day operations. StarChase is privately held, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. StarChase Reduces risk. Saves Lives. Protects Communities.

For more information regarding AppTrac365 V2.0 or any other products and services, please contact us at 1888-824-8722 or reach out via email at sales@starchase.com

Fatima Breland StarChase 757.563.3977 fbreland@starchase.com