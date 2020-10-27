NetBeez Announces Remote Worker Network Performance Monitoring Solution

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBeez, a leader in high performance network monitoring, announces the general availability of its remote worker network performance monitoring solution to assist network and help desk teams in scaling to address new remote support demands.



Remote workers can experience a myriad of problems undetectable by most network monitoring tools, including consumer hardware/software, VPN, VoIP and ISP outages. In the past months, the team at NetBeez conducted several installations with teams that switched to work from home as a result of the pandemic. Their solution update incorporates many improvements that benefit remote workforces.

NetBeez reduces the amount of time and resources needed to diagnose root cause by measuring network performance based on user experience, boosting network team and user productivity. Field support and travel costs can also be substantially reduced.

The remote worker network monitoring solution:

1) delivers continuous, proactive visibility into home network issues;

2) identifies network versus application problems, including VPN;

3) detects issues impacting DNS, web and VoIP performance; and

4) runs on Linux, Windows and Mac operating systems.

“NetBeez allows us to optimize our totally remote workforce, providing unparalleled visibility into connectivity analytics and diagnosis,” said Brian Conneen, CIO of Best Egg.

“We are convinced the shift to remote workers and satellite flex offices is a long term trend powered by digital transformation,” said Stefano Gridelli, CEO of NetBeez. “We’re committed to helping our customers increase productivity and network performance as they embrace the new remote workforce model. With NetBeez IT can now offer work-from-home users the same quality of support and service they did when they were working at the office.”

For more Information:

About NetBeez

