Pet Supply Company MyBoneBag® Offers Monogrammed Backpack Harnesses for Dogs on the Go
The innovative MyBoneBag® Backpack Harness comes with a matching leash and allows pets to take along their favorite treats on all of their adventures.
Finally, a dog harness for pets on the go, the MyBoneBag commuter harness is perfect for my busy best friend”KEARNY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBoneBag LLC is pleased to announce that personalized monogramming will be made available this holiday season for its popular dog harness, the MyBoneBag® Backpack Harness. Created for pets on the go, the harness is a dual purpose, one-size-fits-all backpack that makes life easier for both pet owners and their four-legged friends.
— Charles Kilgore
Initially launched in January 2020, the dog harness took off in popularity and is now available in 20 stores across the U.S. as well as online. Durable and comfortable, the Backpack Harness allows dogs to take along treats and toys, with plenty of room for other items in order to free up the owner’s hands.
“The MyBoneBag® Backpack Harness is getting a lot of attention,” says company Cofounder Anthony Scaparo. “Pet owners are finding that they can go for longer walks because of it, which makes for a healthier, happier dog. And we’re excited to offer the monogrammed dog harness this holiday season to add a more personal touch.”
Sturdily made, the smart-looking backpack has a large main pouch with a zip closure to hold the pup’s toys. A front pouch with a durable metal zip closure conveniently holds extra treats, and a matching leash with a metal attachment clip is also included. Adjustable harness straps ensure comfort and safety for all pet shapes and sizes.
MyBoneBag® introduces a new interactive shopping tool to monogram your dog harness. This new tool includes:
• Preview Your design: dog owners can now personalize their harness with their your pets name, initials, or phone number and see their design before shipping to you
• It also includes a photo- sharing option, in case you’d like to get a dog lovers opinion from friends or family
To find out more about this remarkable product, visit the website at www.mybonebag.com.
About MyBoneBag:
Founded in January, 2020, MyBoneBag® (mybonebag.com) offers a commuter backpack harness designed to make dogs’ walks and adventures more enjoyable. A one purpose design, the product that takes into account pets’ unique features with an attractive dual purpose harness that offers plenty of storage room for favorite treats and "duty calls" bags.
To find out more about this remarkable product, visit the website at www.mybonebag.com
Contact:
Anthony Scaparo
MyBoneBag LLC
+1 734-751-6499
info@mybonebag.com