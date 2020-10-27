Sakon Profiled in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

Sakon’s Telecom Expense Management Platform and vision helps enterprises cut hard and soft costs while providing proactive and ongoing strategic engagement throughout the COVID-19 economic crisis and beyond

Sakon , a platform and services provider for managing enterprise communications and cloud services, today announced its inclusion in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services . Sakon is among six Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendors for Global Delivery profiled by Gartner.



Gartner notes that vendors reviewed in the Market Guide for TEM, “are those most frequently asked about in Gartner end-user inquiries, typically serving the large, regional or MNC enterprise base.” Interested parties can access the Gartner Market Guide here compliments of Sakon.

“When the COVID-19 crisis hit, the search for proactive and ongoing engagement models from TEM vendors gained a new urgency,” said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon. “For Fortune 500 decision-makers, managing and transforming communications services in dispersed locations has never been easy, and we believe the latest report by Gartner articulates how our current moment reaffirms this fact. Above all, TEM has a strategic role to play in the enterprise, and we’re pleased to have been recognized in the latest version of the report.”

According to Gartner, “Enterprises are seeking to better manage this complexity and its associated costs, and consider third-party TEM providers to be the most cost-effective way to secure needed program management capabilities. Therefore, enterprises look to TEM providers with the capability areas (sourcing, procurement and vendor management, ordering and provisioning management, inventory management, invoice/contract management, usage management, and dispute management).”

Gartner adds that that “While the traditional TEM offer covered fixed and mobile communication services, the portfolios and service offerings have evolved, both in terms of more features such as life cycle management, managed mobile services integration, and to cover more services, such as IoT, unified communications and other IT asset modules…Of Gartner’s hundreds of TEM-related client inquiries in the 12 months leading up to August 2020, it is clear that the main benefits sought from TEM providers are improved business process outcomes, better visibility and control of assets, ensuring asset performance, and naturally reduced cost for the communication services under management.”

Gartner advises enterprises to evaluate TEM vendors, “not only on their existing capabilities but also on their roadmaps and vision by requesting they distinguish between what new services or features have been approved and are fully funded vis-a-vis what is a general direction of development.” Additionally, they should be able to evaluate and challenge TEM Vendors “on their ability to drive continued efficiency, performance, and cost optimization gains by vetting their underlying processes.”

For Sakon, the next progression in TEM is something it terms Communication Service Management – the art of integrating data and tools to transform communications services for enterprises. Sakon’s mobile and network transformation capabilities are helping clients better understand and manage their businesses, from IT service providers to Healthcare and Financial Services companies. Robust service delivery and data privacy undergird it all, as Sakon is HIPAA, SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 2001, and GDPR certified.

Sakon’s strategic approach to solution implementation and its investments in a cloud-based platform not only anticipated the complex technology trends currently impacting the market but also had it poised to confront the unanticipated shock that is COVID-19. In fact, one five out of five star Gartner Peer Insights review emphasizes the company’s ability to solve tough issues quickly. Headlined, “Exceptional Partners in the TEM Space,” the 2020 review points out that:

The implementation went smoothly because the right resources were involved. Sakon was very professional and they know their product very well. Beyond that, … customer service is exemplary... They are also great at partnering to bring new processes together and are quick to provide reporting for special projects like our COVID-19 efforts.

Sakon clients benefit from an integrated modern platform that drives cost reduction while efficiently manages resources and vendors, automating transactions and workflows, and provides key actionable insights to optimize and deliver. “We are thrilled by the growing number of reviews we have received from our customer base for both Sakon TEM and Sakon Mobility,” added CEO Andy Goorno. “From our view, the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for TEM and Peer Insight reviews have helped us and our customers better understand and respond to this dynamic marketplace.”

To learn more about Sakon’s award-winning approach to TEM, visit our TEM website page, or an overview of why Sakon's TEM is different.

All quotes from, Gartner, “ Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services ,” Katja Ruud, Pablo Arriandiaga, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Bill Menezes, 14 October 2020.

Note: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sakon

Sakon provides a leading cloud-based connectivity spend management and mobile operations platform. The purpose-built platform connects organizations with suppliers globally, provides visibility into and control over how companies spend on communications services and enable businesses to achieve significant savings. The company’s platform supports a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others. The company was founded in 2003, has over 650 employees with offices in US, Canada, UK, India and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts. For more information, see Sakon.com .

