ProBioGen's Productivity Increasing Pathway Modulator Technology Used by ImmunOs Therapeutics

BERLIN, Germany, October 27, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG today announced that ImmunOs Therapeutics uses ProBioGen’s proprietary Pathway Modulator Technology.

The Pathway Modulator is based on the stable expression of an optimized key-regulator enzyme acting on multiple pathways involved in cellular protein expression and protein secretion. The combination of ProBioGen’s DirectedLuck™ transposase technology for high transgene expression and the Pathway Modulator technology boosts the specific productivity with no compromises on the cell’s growth properties. The Pathway Modulator can be applied to already existing cell lines or from scratch on during cell line development.

Together with the DirectedLuck™ Transposase, ImmunOs will use the Pathway Modulator to increase the protein yield of selected candidates of their pipeline of novel complex recombinant proteins.

Dr. Volker Sandig, Chief Scientific Officer of ProBioGen: “This is yet another milestone for ProBioGen’s technology platform and we are glad to support the advancement of ImmunOs’ pipeline agents into the next phase.”

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and technology provider with extensive expertise in cell line engineering, process development and GMP manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Our proprietary technologies like CHO.RiGHT®, the genetic Glyco-Engineering GlymaxX® and the targeted transposase DirectedLuck™ in combination with our efficient process development and robust GMP manufacturing accelerate and advance the development of drug candidates – from early concept to industrial market-readiness. ProBioGen provides modern manufacturing solutions for viral vectors with its continuous AGE1.CR® duck cell line, a vaccine platform with MVA-CR19 and renders technology support in gene therapy and vaccine development. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen is successfully serving international clients for more than 26 years, is privately owned and based in Berlin.

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is a spin-off biotechnology company of the Universities of Zurich and Basel. ImmunOs discovers novel human proteins modulating the innate immune system to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. The lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs’ novel platform allows development of multiple multi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

ProBioGen AG
Dr. Gabriele Schneider
Chief Business Officer

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG
Investor Relations

