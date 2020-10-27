Purewrist Expands Enterprise Offering with Gift Card Program

From tap-and-go prepaid wearables to digital rewards cards, Purewrist has created an enterprise platform to simplify gift card distribution for this upcoming holiday season

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purewrist , a provider of end-to-end contactless transaction solutions as a prepaid card program manager and wearable technology developer, today announced that it is expanding its enterprise offerings with the new Purewrist Gift Card Program which will simplify the process of reward and digital gift card distribution to customers, clients, partners and employees.



Reports from the Society of Human Resource Management’s (SHRM) COVID-19 Business Index note that 64 percent of U.S. employees are working from home now due to the pandemic. To help HR departments connect with the workforce, and brands connect with their loyal customers and clients, Purewrist now offers two select options for gift card set up and distribution to share a token of appreciation while we all attempt to navigate this new normal.

The first option that Purewrist has released is a prepaid digital card with a companion app and tap-and-go wearable bracelet, complete with a Mastercard® NFC chip. The digital card can be used for any online ecommerce purchases similar to your standard debit card - just enter the card number at checkout and the funds are taken directly from your Purewrist account. The Purewrist GO wearable can be used in-person for safe and secure contactless payments at any terminal that accepts Mastercard debit. The bracelets are completely waterproof, chargeless and sanitary, offering a variety of color options and the additional benefit of customizing the band to display a company’s logo. The Purewrist GO can be reloadable if users would like to continue using the bracelet for contactless payments, creating a two-in-one reward.

The second option is a digital only Mastercard debit card that allows the company to easily transfer gift card funds to an employee’s or customer’s Purewrist account. Employees will receive access to a digital card number and account that goes hand in hand with the Purewrist platform, allowing them to accumulate or immediately use any gift funds that they receive. They can use the Mastercard debit card for ecommerce purchases on Amazon, iTunes or other merchants. These funds can also be added to any digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, and then used for retail purchases by tapping and paying for their in-store purchase. Companies and HR teams can automatically reload funds and schedule distribution of incentives or commissions through this platform.

Both options offer an easy way for companies to say thank you to their customers, clients, partners and employees, giving them flexibility by allowing users to spend their rewards whenever and wherever they want.

“The shift between in-person and remote work, while not easy, has given many companies a greater appreciation for their staff, customers, clients and partners who have stuck with them during these challenging times. Looking towards this holiday season and beyond, it’s important to continue motivating those loyal to a brand or company through praise and tangible rewards including gift cards,” said Suresh Palliparambil, CEO of Purewrist. “Companies and their HR departments have plenty to manage so we’ve created new offerings to help them offload and streamline their rewards programs to keep spirits high while we navigate the pandemic. We pride ourselves on working closely with our enterprise clients to create customized branded solutions that fit their specific needs.”

The Purewrist gift card program is available immediately. If you’re interested in learning more about how this program can best support your holiday appreciation programs, get in touch with us here.

To learn more about Purewrist, visit its website at www.purewrist.com or watch this short video .

About Purewrist

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Purewrist is an innovative fintech platform and provider of end-to-end touchless transaction solutions as a prepaid debit card program manager, issuer, and wearable technology developer. Purewrist Contactless payment accounts are issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Inc. Purewrist’s wearable technology offers both full EMV security and interoperability for the banking, retailing, hospitality, event venue ticketing, access control and customer loyalty industries. To learn more, please visit our website: www.purewrist.com .