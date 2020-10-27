Symphony RetailAI Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020

The company was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in four categories: Distributed Order Management, Intelligent Virtual Store Design, AI in Retail and Retail Assortment Management Applications (RAMA)

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020.



The company was named in four categories, including Distributed Order Management, Intelligent Virtual Store Design, AI in Retail, and Retail Assortment Management Applications (RAMA). This marks the company’s second year in a row recognized for Distributed Order Management and Intelligent Virtual Store Design.

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020, “AI is surging in retail, and use cases span the entire business value chain. With the ongoing acceleration of retail digital transformation driven by many factors including COVID-19, AI will be required to facilitate the required coordination.”

Symphony RetailAI’s solutions are based on a data-rich, 360-degree view of the customer, which provides FMCG retailers and CPGs the ability to rapidly identify trends and anomalies and take a prescriptive role based on the insights it gains from massive amounts of customer, product, supply and other data.

“We’re innovating and using AI to solve many difficult challenges facing FMCG retailers and manufacturers by automating their tasks, applying intelligence to vast amounts of data, and recommending better decisions that lead to profitable revenue growth,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “We believe our recognition as a Sample Vendor in four categories in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2020 is a testament to that dedication.”

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

